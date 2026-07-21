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Home > Business > No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment

No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/adaptive-anc-immersive-audio-and-30-hour-battery-what-bose-headphones-offer-in-202620260721181020"> <p class="title">Adaptive ANC, Immersive Audio, and 30-hour Battery: What Bose Headphones offer in 2026</p> <a>

Adaptive ANC, Immersive Audio, and 30-hour Battery: What Bose Headphones offer in 2026

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Last updated: July 21, 2026 21:27:13 IST

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No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): No beneficiary firm has claimed any incentive under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, even as the scheme has attracted investments worth Rs 5,180 crore and generated 1,277 direct jobs, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

He said the PLI scheme for the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, was approved in May 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore to establish 50 GWh of domestic manufacturing capacity.

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The government indicated that incentives have not been claimed because manufacturing capacity under the scheme is yet to be substantially commissioned.

As per the government data in February this year, only 1 GWh of capacity was installed by Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., while the remaining three beneficiaries were yet to commission production facilities.

The Minister said that under PLI ACC Scheme, 40 GWh capacity has been awarded for four projects in three states.

Under the scheme, ACC Energy Storage Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded 5 GWh capacity in Karnataka, Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 20 GWh in Tamil Nadu, Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd. 5 GWh in Gujarat and Reliance New Energy Battery Ltd. 10 GWh in Gujarat.

The Minister said beneficiary firms had cumulatively invested Rs 5,180 crore and generated 1,277 direct jobs as of May 31, 2026.

He said the ACC PLI scheme has acted as a catalyst for India’s battery manufacturing ecosystem, encouraging investments beyond the selected beneficiaries.

He noted that several manufacturers outside the scheme have announced plans to set up large-scale cell manufacturing capacity.

The ACC PLI scheme has been designed to build indigenous manufacturing capacity and reduce India’s dependence on imported advanced chemistry cells, although there is no restriction on the import of ACC batteries. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 9:27 PM IST
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No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment

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No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment
No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment
No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment
No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment

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