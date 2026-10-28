NoBroker Interiors Opens Second Pune Experience Centre in Kharadi, Plans 2 More in 2027

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 27: NoBroker, India’s first proptech unicorn, has opened its second Experience Centre in Pune, this time in Kharadi (Wadgaon Sheri). Spread across 5,500 sq. ft., the new centre marks the company’s expansion into East Pune, following the launch of its flagship Home Interior Experience Centre in Wakad. With this expansion, the brand is looking to reach more homeowners across the city and strengthen its position in Pune’s home interiors market.

The new Kharadi Experience Centre in Pune lets homeowners explore interior designs before committing. It features five modular kitchen setups, two living room arrangements, two pooja rooms, over 25 wardrobe shutter displays, and multiple crockery units. The displays reflect Pune homeowners’ preferences, especially in colours, layouts, and finishes.

Visitors can walk through the setups, compare materials, explore different design options, and see how certain designs would work in their own homes. They can also speak with interior designers at the centre to discuss their requirements, get recommendations, and work towards a design that fits their space and budget.

Alongside its physical experience centres, NoBroker Interiors is investing in AI to make the design process easier for customers. Their in-house AI-assisted design tools help with planning and visualisation, letting homeowners explore options before work begins. Photorealistic 3D renders give customers a clearer idea of what their finished homes could look like, helping reduce the gap between expectations and execution.

At the heart of this approach is NoBroker Interiors’ philosophy, ‘Homes Designed Honestly.’ It focuses on giving homeowners greater clarity about what they are choosing, what goes into their homes, and how their projects are handled. The company also offers a lifetime warranty, subject to applicable terms and coverage.

“A home is more than just a space to live in; it is an expression of who we are. Today, homeowners increasingly want their spaces to reflect their personalities, tastes and aspirations. While platforms like Pinterest and Instagram offer endless inspiration, bringing those ideas together into a cohesive design that feels personal, works for everyday living and stays true to the budget requires expertise. At NoBroker Interiors, we bring together design, material selection, planning and execution to turn these individual ideas into thoughtfully designed homes, while simplifying what can otherwise be a complex journey. With the launch of our Experience Centre in Pune, we aim to help more homeowners bring their vision to life with greater confidence and ease,” said Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of NoBroker.

The Kharadi opening is part of NoBroker Interiors’ larger plans for Pune. After establishing its presence in West Pune through the Wakad centre, the company is now expanding into the eastern part of the city. It plans to open two more Experience Centres in Pune in 2027 and aims to become the city’s leading home interiors brand over the next two years.

Visit the new Experience Centre at: 3rd Floor, Tata Guard Room, Pune–Nagar Road, Above Mahindra Showroom, Sai Nagari, Mathura Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

About NoBroker

NoBroker.com, India’s first proptech unicorn, is a technology-driven, brokerage-free real estate platform simplifying every aspect of property transactions. Through a one-stop ecosystem spanning home search, packers & movers, home loans, home painting and cleaning services, legal services, rent payments, and more, NoBroker is transforming the way India experiences real estate. Operating across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, NoBroker serves over 40 million consumers and is the world’s largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), Amit Kumar Agarwal (IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad), and Saurabh Garg (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), the company has raised $366 million from leading investors including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Google & Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext, and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are among the company’s angel investors.

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