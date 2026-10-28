LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

Written By:
Published: October 28, 2026 13:39:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

Oct 28 (Reuters) – AVIC Airborne Systems Co Ltd : * SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT DOWN 5.7% Y/Y Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 1:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

BRIEF-Unilever Expects Currency Impact On FY To Be Around -2% On Turnover – Presentation

BRIEF-KKR And Kuwait Investment Authority Discuss Investment Opportunities, Expand Global Collaboration

UPDATE 2-Australia's Star Entertainment fined $183 million for anti-money laundering law breaches

NORWAY PRIME MINISTER SAYS, ABOUT TUESDAY’S PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN, WE TALKED ABOUT WAYS TO END UKRAINE WAR

AUSTRALIA DEFENCE MINISTER: WORKING AT A PACE TO DELIVER OPTIMAL PATHWAY FOR AUSTRALIA TO ACQUIRE NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINE CAPABILITY

LATEST NEWS

Burns risk for some air fryers, air fryer ovens with French doors

European sovereign AI, cloud not yet ready for major banks, Temenos CEO says

Food and household brands warn of more price hikes as Iran war costs bite

Beyond the Clear Coat: Avery Dennison Fuses Molecular Armor with Living Color in Next-Gen PPF Breakthrough

Rays stave off elimination with walk-off win over Brewers

Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels

Generic drugmaker Sandoz's shares fall after sales outlook lowered 

Clicks Are Falling, Agents Are Running Campaigns, and Stacks Are Shrinking: TechDogs’ MarTech Code Decodes Marketing’s New Rules

Towns scores 27 as Knicks rally past Pistons for first win

BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y
BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y
BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y
BRIEF-AVIC Airborne Systems Q3 Net Profit Down 5.7% Y/Y

QUICK LINKS