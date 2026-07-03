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Home > Business > Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem

Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/fm-sitharaman-meets-flying-whales-chief-company-eyes-india-as-key-manufacturing-base20260702222241"> <p class="title">FM Sitharaman meets Flying Whales Chief, company eyes India as key manufacturing base</p> <a>

FM Sitharaman meets Flying Whales Chief, company eyes India as key manufacturing base

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 00:37:11 IST

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Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held separate meetings with the heads of Swiss precious metals company MKS PAMP and Bengaluru-based startup Chara Technologies, discussing opportunities to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities, innovation ecosystem and integration with global value chains.

In a post on X, Goyal said he met Marwan Shakarchi, CEO of MKS PAMP Group, to discuss India’s role in the global precious metals industry.

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Calling the interaction “productive”, Goyal said the discussions focused on “deepening India’s engagement in the global precious metals ecosystem, with emphasis on strengthening supply chain integrity and driving innovation in advanced refining capabilities and precious metals services.”

The minister added that both sides also “explored opportunities for sustainable value creation and greater integration with global markets.”

In a separate meeting, the Union Minister met Bhaktha Keshavachar, Founder and CEO of Chara Technologies, and praised the company’s work on developing rare-earth-magnet-free electric motors.

“It was a pleasure meeting Mr. Bhaktha Keshavachar, Founder & CEO of Bengaluru-based Chara Tech, whom I had also recently interacted with at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France,” Piyush Goyal said.

Highlighting the company’s technology, Goyal added, “Their work on developing rare-earth-magnet-free electric motors is an excellent example of how Indian innovators are creating sustainable and globally relevant solutions, while strengthening the vision of a self-reliant India.”

The meetings are part of the government’s continued engagement with industry leaders and technology companies to promote innovation, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and expand India’s participation in global supply chains. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 12:37 AM IST
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Tags: bhaktha-keshavacharchara-technologiesglobal-precious-metalsinnovation-ecosystemmarwan-shakarchimks-pamppiyush goyal

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Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem

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Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem
Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem
Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem
Piyush Goyal meets MKS PAMP CEO, explores deeper engagement in global precious metals ecosystem

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