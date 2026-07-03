Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/interior-company-by-square-yards-redefines-the-post-possession-journey-with-tech-driven-interior-solutions20260702184847"> <p class="title">Interior Company by Square Yards Redefines the Post-Possession Journey with Tech-driven Interior Solutions</p> <a>

Interior Company by Square Yards Redefines the Post-Possession Journey with Tech-driven Interior Solutions

Written By:
Last updated: July 3, 2026 06:58:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: After increasing the buzz with the spectacular first look poster, the makers of Rahun Main Tere Rubaru have officially unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of the film, loaded with romance, drama, mystery, and suspense. The teaser begins on a very high note, and as it progresses, it immerses you into the world of the film. Presented by S. S. Entertainment World, the film introduces fresh talents Aarya Kumar, Neetha Shetty, and Peehu Biswas, alongside a supporting ensemble that is expected to play pivotal roles in the suspense-driven story, which is locked for the theatrical release on July 17th, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Directed by Inder Das, Rahun Main Tere Rubaru ‘s screenplay is written by Aarya Kumar, while Sonu Kumar Tiwari and Kamal S.Chaupal serve as DOP. It further boasts the creative vision of Aarya Kumar and Himanshu Tiwari as Creative Directors. The film is produced by Suman Saurabh. Going by the teaser, this edge-of-the-seat thriller promises to explore themes of love, betrayal, obsession, and hidden identities, combined with the scale, music, sleek and stylish execution, and cinematic grandeur.

On the technical front, the music is composed by Sonu Rao, with lyrics penned by Shabbir Surve. While editing duties are undertaken by Himanshu Tiwari. The film’s background score is composed by Shailesh Rao.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 6:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimeraltair-mediapnnrahun-main-tere-rubarusuman-saurabh

RELATED News

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

India will grow merchandise exports by 17% and services exports by around 11% this year: Piyush Goyal

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

LATEST NEWS

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!
Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!
Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!
Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

QUICK LINKS