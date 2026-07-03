Ayatollah Khamenei's coffin taken to the site of assassination: Iranian media

Tehran [Iran], July 3 (ANI): Iranian state media said that in an unannounced event, the coffin carrying the body of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was taken to the site where he was killed.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), “In an unannounced event, the coffin carrying the body of the martyred leader Ayatollah Khamenei was brought to the site of his martyrdom.”

The multi-day public farewell, scheduled to take place on July 4 and 5 in the capital city, is anticipated to draw a record-breaking crowd of up to 20 million participants, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Meanwhile, the Government of Iran said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to convey condolences.

UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres held a phone call with FM @araghchi, offering condolences over the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and discussing regional and international developments, the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon ceasefire, and ongoing talks. pic.twitter.com/J5gTA5XHeC — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) July 2, 2026

In a post on X, the government said, “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone call with FM Abbas Araghchi, offering condolences over the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and discussing regional and international developments, the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon ceasefire, and ongoing talks.”

Also, Iran’s embassy in Ghana shared a tribute recalling a 2016 meeting between then-Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and Khamenei in Tehran.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “He didn’t talk about oil deals or trade memorandums. He talked about what was happening to Africa.”

In 2016, President Mahama flew to Tehran. The martyred Imam Seyed Ali Khamenei received him at his residence. He didn’t talk about oil deals or trade memorandums. He talked about what was happening to Africa. He said the extremism isn’t homegrown. it has sponsors, and those… pic.twitter.com/vLoTUmAiD6 — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) July 2, 2026

The embassy said Khamenei argued that “the extremism isn’t homegrown. It has sponsors, and those sponsors come from Western countries and the Zionist regime,” and believed “the answer isn’t more dependency on the same people. It’s independent countries turning to each other.”

The post added that Khamenei viewed Africa “not as a problem to manage. Not as a market. As a place full of dignified nations that deserve to stand on their own.”

It further said, “Iran buries its martyred Imam this week. But his words remain standing.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will visit Iran on July 3 (Friday) to attend the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the late Supreme Leader of Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei will not attend the funeral ceremonies for his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, due to security concerns, according to the current leader’s representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi.

Elahi attributed the decision to Israeli threats and surveillance risks that would make public attendance dangerous.

On June 27, Iranian state media Press TV reported that authorities in the Islamic Republic announced detailed arrangements for the two-day public farewell and funeral ceremonies of the late leader, with officials expecting one of the largest public gatherings in the country’s history.

In a televised interview, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Tehran Command, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, who is also the head of the headquarters overseeing the funeral arrangements, said the ceremonies would be held on July 4 and 5 and include public farewell events, funeral prayers and a funeral procession.

According to Press TV, citing Hassanzadeh, the public farewell ceremony will begin at 6 am (local time) on July 4 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds, which will open to mourners from that time onwards.

He said the venue would not permit public access before the scheduled opening, while the farewell ceremony would continue until 8:00 pm (local time). Funeral prayers have been scheduled for the morning of July 5.

Hassanzadeh said two main ceremonies have been planned in Tehran, with the first comprising the public farewell and funeral prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds and the second involving the funeral procession at a separate location, as reported by Press TV.

The IRGC commander said authorities had decided against using a single procession route after technical assessments concluded that no individual street in Tehran could safely accommodate the anticipated turnout.

Instead, he said the procession would move along a broader corridor across the capital, with vehicle access restricted within the ceremony zone to facilitate public movement. He said organisers had finalised the location where the body of the late Leader would lie in state, while a designated seating area for the Leader’s family had also been prepared.

According to Hassanzadeh, the platform has been positioned at an elevated location to ensure visibility throughout the Prayer Grounds. He added that internationally recognised Qur’an reciters, religious poets, eulogists and cultural and religious groups would participate in the official programme during the 48-hour farewell ceremonies.

Providing details of logistical preparations, Hassanzadeh said executive agencies, municipal authorities, healthcare providers, military and law enforcement organisations, cultural institutions and public service bodies had all been mobilised for the event.

He said Tehran’s metro network and municipal bus fleet would operate at full capacity to transport mourners, while authorities had established multiple traffic-control zones from the entrances of Tehran to the Prayer Grounds, along with reception facilities for visitors arriving by both public transport and private vehicles.

He further said five dedicated service centres would operate around the Prayer Grounds, offering drinking water, meals, medical assistance, sanitation facilities, prayer areas and other welfare services for participants.

On expected attendance, Hassanzadeh said planning had been based on maximum-capacity scenarios, with preliminary estimates projecting between 12 million and 15 million participants, while some assessments suggested the turnout could reach as high as 20 million.

Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, earlier this year, leading to a widespread conflict in the West Asia region.

Following Ali Khamenei’s death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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