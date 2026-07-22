Raja Rani Coaching Concludes India's First National Blouse Designing Competition with 8,800+ Registrations

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 21: Raja Rani Coaching, one of India’s leading fashion skill education platforms, has successfully concluded India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition, bringing together 8,810 registrations and 7,486 participants from across India. The nationwide online competition created one of India’s largest dedicated platforms for recognizing blouse designing talent through a transparent, merit-based evaluation process.

Launched with the vision of making fashion education more accessible, practical, and career-oriented, the competition was designed to discover exceptional blouse designers, celebrate India’s vast fashion talent, and promote skill-led entrepreneurship. Open to aspiring designers, boutique owners, homemakers, tailoring students, fashion professionals, and creative enthusiasts across India, the initiative sought to elevate blouse designing from a traditional tailoring skill into a nationally recognised creative profession.

Built around Raja Rani Coaching’s philosophy of creating ‘Skillpreneurs’–individuals who transform practical skills into sustainable careers and entrepreneurial ventures. By providing a national platform where participants could showcase their craftsmanship, the initiative aimed to bridge the gap between vocational education and real-world opportunities while encouraging greater recognition for India’s grassroots fashion talent.

The competition concluded successfully on 14 July 2026, with thousands of participants taking part in a structured one-day online skill challenge. Contestants received the competition brief at 8:00 AM and completed the design, stitching, and submission process within the stipulated timeline. Every eligible submission was independently evaluated by an expert jury on predefined parameters including creativity, fitting, finishing, stitching quality, innovation and overall presentation, ensuring complete transparency and fairness throughout the evaluation process.

The competition witnessed an overwhelming response from blouse designers, homemakers, boutique owners, tailors, fashion students and entrepreneurs from across India. Several participants described the competition as their first opportunity to benchmark their work against designers from across India while working under real-world deadlines and identify opportunities to further improve their design execution, finishing and craftsmanship.

Among the winners, Shailindri Singh from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, emerged as the Champion, winning a professional JUKI Sewing Machine worth ₹40,000 for her exceptional finishing, neat stitching and creative design execution. Ankita Bhati secured the position of First Runner-Up and received a Professional Steam Press, while Anjana was declared the Second Runner-Up and was awarded a Professional Press Cushion.

The competition also became an inspiring platform for countless homemakers, boutique owners, and independent tailors who balanced personal responsibilities while participating in the challenge. For many, it marked their first opportunity to showcase their work on a national stage, while others described the experience as a valuable benchmark that strengthened their confidence and motivated them to further refine their craftsmanship.

The entries were evaluated by an experienced jury comprising Priya Mohit Gadhiya, Founder, Raja Rani Coaching; and Mohit Gadhiya, Founder, Raja Rani Coaching. The jury noted that the overall quality of submissions exceeded expectations, with remarkable improvements in fitting, finishing, and professional presentation. Every participant, irrespective of whether they were Raja Rani Coaching students or external participants, was assessed using identical judging parameters to ensure a completely merit-based evaluation process.

“The response to India’s First National Blouse Designing Competition has been truly overwhelming. We witnessed thousands of talented designers confidently showcasing their skills on a national platform. This competition was never just about winning prizes; it was about helping participants recognize their true potential. When grassroots talent receives the right platform and recognition, confidence grows, skills improve, and new entrepreneurial journeys begin,” said Priya Mohit Gadhiya, Founder, Raja Rani Coaching.

“This competition demonstrates that India has an extraordinary community of skilled blouse designers waiting for opportunities to showcase their craftsmanship. Our vision is to transform skill-based education into a respected career pathway by creating platforms that recognize talent, encourage healthy competition, and inspire entrepreneurship. This is only the beginning of building a national platform that recognizes craftsmanship as a professional skill and creates meaningful opportunities for India’s fashion talent,” said Mohit Gadhiya, Founder, Raja Rani Coaching.

The successful completion of India’s First National Blouse Designing Competition marks a significant milestone in Raja Rani Coaching’s continued efforts to promote skill-based education and fashion entrepreneurship. The scale of participation reaffirmed that thousands of talented designers across India are eager for structured national-level platforms that recognise practical skills and encourage professional growth.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, Raja Rani Coaching plans to establish the National Blouse Designing Competition as an annual flagship initiative, expanding participation, strengthening industry collaborations and creating greater opportunities for designers to gain recognition, mentorship and long-term career growth. As India’s creator economy, vocational education ecosystem and fashion industry continue to evolve, the initiative represents another significant step towards building a stronger ecosystem where craftsmanship, creativity and entrepreneurial ambition receive the recognition they deserve. More than a competition, the initiative was designed as a national skill benchmark, enabling participants to evaluate their creativity, fitting, finishing, and execution against peers from across India under real-world conditions.

About Raja Rani Coaching

Raja Rani Coaching is an India-based fashion education and skill development platform dedicated to empowering aspiring designers, tailors, boutique owners, and women entrepreneurs through practical learning, digital courses, and industry-focused training. Founded by Priya Mohit Gadhiya and Mohit Gadhiya, the organisation has trained more than 3.5 lakh learners, offers over 140 fashion and stitching courses, and has crossed 5 lakh app downloads. Through its ‘Skillpreneur’ philosophy, Raja Rani Coaching continues to make fashion education accessible, affordable and career-oriented while helping individuals build sustainable careers and successful businesses in the fashion industry.

Website: www.rajaranicoaching.com

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