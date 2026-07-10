Relaxo Footwears Transforms Its Retail Experience for the New-Age Consumer

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 10: Relaxo Footwears Limited, India’s largest footwear manufacturer, has unveiled its refreshed Exclusive Brand Outlet in Vasundhara, marking a significant step in the brand’s ongoing retail transformation. Designed for today’s evolving consumer, the new format reflects Relaxo’s vision of transforming how India experiences everyday footwear retail.

The new outlet reflects a cleaner, more contemporary design language, elevated with bold accents that reinforce brand identity. Refreshed space brings together style, simplicity, and accessibility to create an intuitive, engaging environment–where discovery is seamless, and shopping feels effortlessly modern.

Housing Relaxo Footwear’s leading brands–Sparx, Flite, Bahamas, Boston and Maryjane, the outlet features improved merchandising that enhances product visibility and encourages natural interaction. At the heart of the new format lies a customer-first approach, with clearly defined brand zones that enable easy navigation and allow consumers to move seamlessly through the store, explore with ease, and make confident choices.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Aakash Koparkar, Vice President- Retail Business, Relaxo Footwears Limited, said, “Retail today is more than just transactions, it’s about how consumers experience the brand. With this new format, we are reimagining our stores to be more intuitive, more contemporary, and more in sync with how India shops today. This is a step towards building a stronger, more engaging retail presence that reflects our evolution as an industry leader.”

The new store format is aligned with Relaxo Footwear’s broader retail strategy, which is centred on increasing store footfall, improving product visibility, driving stronger conversions, and providing an immersive customer experience. The company currently operates over 416 Exclusive Brand Outlets across the country and continues to expand its footprint in a measured manner.

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation for four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands – Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are each a leader in their space. Relaxo, an iconic brand synonymous with rubber slippers, is the most versatile footwear for all segments of society, while Flite is a popular range of fashionable and semi- formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, dynamism, and spirit of young India and offers sports shoes, sandals & slippers, and the colourful range of Bahamas casual flip-flops exude the spirit of freedom, fun, and modernity of youth. Having a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a 420+ strong network of its own retail outlets, with availability across major e-commerce portals, large format stores, and global markets.

For more information: https://relaxofootwear.com/

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