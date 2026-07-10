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Home > Sports > Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England

Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-whoever-controls-midfield-might-win-says-robin-singh-on-spain-belgium-quarter-final-clash20260710150544"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Whoever controls midfield might win," says Robin Singh on Spain-Belgium quarter-final clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Whoever controls midfield might win," says Robin Singh on Spain-Belgium quarter-final clash

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 17:32:13 IST

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Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): England won the toss and asked India to bat first in the one-off Women’s Test at Lord’s on Friday, with opener Smriti Mandhana reaching a major career milestone by making her 300th international appearance.

Mandhana, who turns 30 on July 18, became the youngest woman cricketer to reach the 300-international milestone. She is only the 12th player in women’s international cricket to achieve the feat and the third Indian after Mithali Raj (333 matches) and Harmanpreet Kaur (374).

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The match is also historic as it marks the first-ever Women’s Test to be played at Lord’s, the iconic Home of Cricket. It is the 56th Women’s Test to be staged in England, with the previous 55 having been played across 19 different venues. County Ground, Worcester, hosted the most Women’s Tests in England with nine between 1951 and 2009, followed by The Oval with six between 1937 and 1976.

The contest is the 16th Women’s Test between England and India. India holds the upper hand in the rivalry with three victories, while England’s lone win came by just two runs at Jamshedpur in 1995 — still the narrowest victory by runs in Women’s Test history. The remaining 11 encounters have ended in draws.

This is India’s 10th Women’s Test in England. The visitors have won two of their previous nine Tests on English soil, while the other seven finished as draws.

The teams last met in England in a one-off Test in June 2021, which ended in a draw. Their most recent Test clash came in Navi Mumbai in December 2023, where India registered a commanding 347-run victory.

The match is also England batter Tammy Beaumont’s final international appearance. Beaumont, the only England woman to score a double century in Test cricket, will retire at the conclusion of the match. She is also only the second woman in history to score international centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

England are playing their 103rd Women’s Test, while India are featuring in their 43rd.

Playing XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 5:32 PM IST
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Tags: 300th-appearanceengland-vs-indiaharmanpreet kaurhistoric-matchlordsmilestoneMithali Rajsmriti mandhanawomens-cricketwomens-test

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Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England

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Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England
Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England
Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England
Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England

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