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Home > World > At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire

At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/spain-was-very-generous-today-trump-hails-dramatic-turnaround-in-ties-following-nato-defence-spending-row20260709141250"> <p class="title">"Spain was very generous today": Trump hails dramatic turnaround in ties following NATO defence spending row</p> <a>

"Spain was very generous today": Trump hails dramatic turnaround in ties following NATO defence spending row

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 16:57:13 IST

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At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire

Madrid [Spain], July 10 (ANI): At least 11 people have died, 19 others remain unaccounted for and around 600 residents have been displaced after a massive wildfire swept through southern Spain’s Andalusia region, with authorities continuing intensive firefighting operations amid concerns over changing wind conditions.

In a statement, the Regional Government of Andalusia confirmed that the death toll from the wildfire that broke out in the municipality of Los Gallardos stands at 11, correcting earlier reports of 12 fatalities.

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The fire is currently affecting the municipalities of Los Gallardos, Bedar and Antas in the Almeria province of Spain.

The regional government stated that approximately 600 people remain displaced from their homes, with around 120 residents having been evacuated overnight, joining those previously evacuated from the Almocaizar neighbourhood, Fuente del Albarico, Los Pinos, La Serena and the Pinar area of nearby Bedar.

Authorities said 74 evacuees have been accommodated at the Lubrin theatre and another 74 at the Garrucha theatre.

Antonio Sanz Cabello, Andalusia’s Minister of the Presidency, Health and Emergencies, appealed to residents to strictly follow official safety directives issued during the emergency.

“I want to make an appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility. In an emergency, the authorities’ instructions are not recommendations: they are designed to protect lives. If evacuation or confinement is ordered, do so immediately and following the established routes,” Sanz said in a post on X, while expressing gratitude to emergency personnel and public administrations for their coordinated response to the wildfire in Los Gallardos.

Officials further stated that the four people suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation and were evacuated to a hospital, with authorities considering transferring the injured to Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Seville for specialised treatment.

Four other people were treated at the scene for respiratory problems and minor burns.

Meanwhile, President of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, in a post on X, also confirmed the death toll and injuries and further noted that 19 people are still unaccounted for in the wildfire.

“The consequences of the Los Gallardos are devastating. There are 19 people unaccounted for. At least 11 dead. And 8 injured, 4 of them seriously. We are all focused on caring for those affected, and the response team is working tirelessly to contain the fire as soon as possible,” his post read.

The regional government further stated in the statement that the wildfire had already scorched around 3,150 hectares.

Sanz said the fire fronts are currently not advancing but warned that authorities remain on high alert due to an expected shift in wind conditions.

The Andalusian Regional Government has maintained the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires of Andalusia (Plan Infoca) in the emergency phase in Almeria because of the fire’s scale and continued risk. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 4:57 PM IST
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At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire

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At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire

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At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire
At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire
At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire
At least 11 dead, 19 unaccounted for, 600 displaced in southern Spain wildfire

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