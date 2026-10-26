RGIPT Celebrates 10th Convocation, Showcases Progress in Research, Innovation and Industry Collaboration

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, celebrated its 10th Convocation on Saturday, 24 October 2026, at its Bengaluru Campus. The occasion celebrated the achievements of graduating students and highlighted the Institute’s progress in academic development, research and innovation, industry collaboration and infrastructure expansion.

The ceremony was graced by Dr. B. K. Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), as the Chief Guest. Shri Srivats Kamisetty Prabhakaran, Senior Partner and Vice President, IBM, and Dr. Varadharaju Janardhanan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Super.Money, were the Guests of Honour. Prof. Aniruddha Bhalchandra Pandit, President of the Board of Governors of RGIPT, joined the ceremony virtually. The dignitaries conferred degrees and medals upon the graduating students in recognition of their academic achievements and dedication.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Harish Hirani, Director of RGIPT, highlighted the Institute’s growing research capabilities, expanding industry partnerships and plans for campus development. He emphasised that RGIPT was working to translate research into innovative technologies, patents and practical solutions to industrial and societal challenges.

Referring to research in emerging areas, including hydrogen production from waste, Prof. Hirani expressed confidence in the potential of sustained research efforts to deliver promising results. He also highlighted improvements in the performance of a research technology, with results reported to be approximately two-four times better than those achieved earlier. These efforts reflect the Institute’s focus on advancing research towards practical applications and technology development.

Prof. Hirani underlined the importance of institutional partnerships in strengthening research and student development. He informed the gathering that RGIPT had signed at least 28 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the year with educational institutions, CSIR laboratories and industry partners. These collaborations are intended to promote joint research, industry-oriented training and other initiatives that connect academic expertise with real-world needs. He noted that engagement with research laboratories and industry organisations could provide students with valuable opportunities for hands-on learning, exposure to practical challenges and contributions to technological and societal development.

Prof. Hirani highlighted ongoing infrastructure development at the Bengaluru Campus, acknowledging temporary inconvenience to students due to construction activities. He informed the gathering that the B Block hostel was operational, with nine additional rooms planned for visiting parents, while installation of the hostel lift was underway and expected to be completed within one to two months.

Prof. Hirani outlined infrastructure development plans worth approximately ₹50 crore through NBCC, including an auditorium, girls’ hostel, dining hall and guest house. These facilities are expected to enhance student amenities and campus development while supporting Management Development Programmes (MDPs), executive education, industry engagement.

Prof. Hirani emphasised strengthening RGIPT’s national standing through quality education, research excellence, industry collaboration, modern infrastructure and greater institutional visibility to improve its performance in national rankings.

Prof. A. B. Pandit, President of the Board of Governors of RGIPT, highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emphasised that its true value lies in applying knowledge for the benefit of society and the nation. He encouraged students to continuously upgrade their skills and stay abreast of emerging AI tools and techniques. He also stressed the importance of collaboration and teamwork in successfully developing and executing projects. Emphasising the need to assess both the outputs and outcomes of research and projects, he urged students to focus on translating their work into practical applications that advance scientific knowledge and contribute to societal progress. He congratulated all the graduating students and wished them success in their future endeavours.

Dr. Varadharaju Janardhanan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Super.Money, encouraged graduates to value the support of their parents, families and teachers, while emphasising gratitude, perseverance, positivity and lifelong learning. Drawing on his professional experience, he urged them to remain resilient, enthusiastic and purposeful in their careers. Through an anecdote about a young newspaper delivery boy whose cheerful morning greetings reflected his positive attitude, Dr. Janardhanan illustrated that happiness and positivity should not depend on how others respond to us. He encouraged graduates to remain enthusiastic, resilient and grounded as they begin their professional journeys.

Shri Srivats Kamisetty Prabhakaran, Senior Partner and Vice President, IBM, congratulated the graduates and acknowledged the contributions of parents, family members, faculty and friends to their academic achievements. Highlighting the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he encouraged students to embrace emerging technologies, remain curious and continuously upgrade their skills. He emphasised that professional success in a rapidly changing technological environment would depend not merely on using AI tools, but also on critical thinking, effective communication and the ability to ask the right questions. He encouraged graduates to seek feedback, gain clarity, apply knowledge to real-world problems and remain committed to lifelong learning. He also urged them to use their capabilities to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

Dr. B. K. Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems, DRDO, congratulated the graduating students and acknowledged the leadership of Prof. Harish Hirani in guiding RGIPT’s development. Beginning his address with a warm “Namaskara Bengaluru,” he expressed confidence in India’s growing global influence and its potential to play a leading role in shaping the future. Dr. Das encouraged graduates to recognise their responsibility in advancing the country’s technological capabilities, innovation and national development. Through an energetic and engaging address, he reminded them that convocation was not merely a celebration of academic qualifications, but also the beginning of new responsibilities and opportunities.

He encouraged students to approach the future with confidence, ambition and a willingness to participate actively in India’s development journey. His address reinforced the importance of scientific excellence, innovation and the role of young professionals in building a technologically stronger nation.

The convocation reflected RGIPT’s commitment to developing skilled professionals, strengthening research and innovation, deepening industry collaboration and creating a supportive academic environment. The addresses by the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour highlighted the importance of scientific thinking, adaptability, positive attitudes, critical inquiry and lifelong learning in an increasingly technology-driven world.

As RGIPT moves forward, the Institute aims to strengthen the connection between academic knowledge and practical applications, expand opportunities for student development, advance research towards useful technologies and build partnerships that address industrial and societal challenges.

The overarching aspiration remains to ensure that industry problems become student projects, research becomes technology, ideas create opportunities, and learning translates into meaningful impact for society and the nation.

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