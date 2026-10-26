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Home > World > TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

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Published: October 26, 2026 21:42:04 IST

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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 9:42 PM IST
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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS
TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS
TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS
TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN SAYS REACTIONS FROM EU AND OTHERS TO APPROVAL OF LIBYA MARITIME DEAL HAVE NO LEGITIMATE BASIS

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