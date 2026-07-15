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Home > Business > Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

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Published: July 15, 2026 13:08:06 IST

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Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: Marking the 77th birth anniversary of Shri 1008 Shanidham Peethadheeshwar and Mahamandaleshwar Daati Maharaj, celebrated as the 30th Daati Girl Child Protection Day, thousands of saints, seers, Jagadgurus, Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, Mahants and spiritual leaders from across the country gathered at a grand Gau Mahakumbh in New Delhi to pledge a nationwide movement promoting cow conservation, protection of the girl child, women’s education, devotion to one’s Ishta Devata, and the preservation of Sanatan culture.

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The event was presided over by Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Teerth Ji Maharaj and Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Secretary of the Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara.

Addressing the gathering, Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Teerth Ji Maharaj said that Sanatan Dharma represents a way of life rooted in compassion, service and universal welfare. He emphasized that protecting daughters, serving the sacred cow and nurturing spiritual values among the younger generation are essential for building a stronger and culturally enriched India. Calling female foeticide a grave social evil, he urged saints and religious institutions to intensify awareness campaigns at the grassroots level.

Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj described cow protection and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ movement as pillars of nation-building. Appreciating Daati Maharaj’s longstanding initiatives in girl child protection, education, cow welfare and humanitarian service, he announced a contribution of ₹5.11 lakh from the Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara towards these social causes. He noted that such institutional support reflects the growing commitment of the saint community to meaningful social transformation.

Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

During the Gau Mahakumbh, thousands of saints collectively resolved to strengthen indigenous cattle conservation, promote sustainable gaushalas, protect grazing lands and revive traditional cattle-rearing practices across India. They also pledged to intensify campaigns against female foeticide, encourage education for every girl child and inspire young people to embrace Indian cultural values and spiritual practices.

The programme was attended by several distinguished public representatives, including Rajasthan Cabinet Ministers Madan Dilawar and Avinash Gehlot, Amroha MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar, Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma, Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav, who sought the blessings of the assembled spiritual leaders.

Individuals and organisations making significant contributions to cow welfare were honoured with the “Gau Rishi Samman” and “Rashtra Gau Gaurav Samman.” Mahamandaleshwar Ishwardas Ji Maharaj, along with several social workers, gaushalas and cow protection organisations from Rajasthan, received awards from Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Teerth Ji Maharaj and Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj.

The event also featured a powerful theatrical presentation by Shivani & Group depicting the significance of women’s empowerment and the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign, which deeply moved the audience. Devotional performances by renowned Rajasthani singers Gajendra Rao, Aakriti Mishra, Nandlal Bhat and Tejpal Singh Narwar added a spiritual dimension to the celebrations.

Concluding the event, the assembled saints reaffirmed their collective commitment to expanding nationwide awareness on cow conservation, protection of the girl child, women’s education and Sanatan values, calling upon every village and every family to actively participate in building a compassionate, culturally rooted and socially responsible India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 1:08 PM IST
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Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

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Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

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Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary
Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary
Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary
Saints Resolve to Lead Nationwide Campaign for Cow Conservation, Girl Child Protection and Sanatan Values at Daati Maharaj's 77th Birth Anniversary

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