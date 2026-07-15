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Home > Business > Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report

Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/siam-expects-steady-festive-demand-after-record-q1-sales-across-vehicle-segments20260715120527"> <p class="title">SIAM expects steady festive demand after record Q1 sales across vehicle segments</p> <a>

SIAM expects steady festive demand after record Q1 sales across vehicle segments

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 12:28:11 IST

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Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Global aluminium prices are expected to stay firm in the first half of FY27, hovering between USD 3,000 and USD 3,300 per tonne, as supply tightness persists due to the delayed restart of idled smelters, 360 ONE Capital said in a report.

The report noted aluminium prices surged 43 per cent YoY in 1QFY27, averaging ~USD 3,535/tonne, which further reflects an increase of 11 per cent on QoQ. Additionally, LME aluminium prices also surged to around USD 3,500/t before correcting from their peak levels.

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As per the report, “The recent rally in aluminium prices has been driven primarily by the geopolitical crisis in West Asia.”

The report attributed the recent supply tightness to the shutdown of major aluminium smelting capacity in the Middle East, which accounts for nearly 9 per cent of global primary aluminium production.

It added that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted aluminium exports and curtailed imports of key raw materials, affecting supply chains across industries such as automotive, aerospace, packaging, and construction. “We estimate the total supply disruption from the Middle East at ~3.4 MT,” it said.

On the alumina front, the report said average LME/Platts alumina prices have remained largely stable in recent months, but have edged up from the March low of around US$300 per tonne to about US$305-308 per tonne currently.

“In our view, alumina prices are close to bottoming out and can gradually trend higher from current levels, aided by tighter bauxite/alumina fundamentals and aluminium’s structurally strong demand outlook,” it added.

Highlighting that restarting idled smelters typically requires 6-12 months, the report said supply is unlikely to normalise immediately.

“Going forward, we expect aluminium prices to remain in the range of US$ 3,000-3,300/tonne during 1HFY27 (our base case assumption is US$ 3,150/tonne for FY27), supported by the ongoing supply tightness,” it said.

360 ONE Capital, however, expects the current supply deficit to gradually ease, with the market likely to stabilise by 2HFY27 as disrupted facilities resume operations and new capacities are progressively commissioned. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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Tags: aluminium-pricesfy27-forecastgeopolitical crisismiddle-east-productionsmelter-restartstrait of hormuzsupply tightnesssupply-chain

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Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report

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Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report
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