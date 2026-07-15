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Home > Business > NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

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Published: July 15, 2026 11:48:07 IST

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NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: NCE SC ( ) has recently rolled out two newly developed gold trading instruments — Gold Futures and Gold 24/7 trading — as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen its precious metals trading ecosystem. The upgrade is designed to improve liquidity depth, increase trading flexibility, and support more diversified investment strategies across global markets.

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The new product suite is positioned to accommodate a wide range of trading approaches, including cross-asset arbitrage and risk exposure adjustments during periods when traditional markets are closed, such as weekends and public holidays. By extending trading availability and introducing futures-based pricing structures, NCE SC continues to enhance its product framework in line with evolving market demands.

NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

Within the MT5 trading environment, users can access the new instruments by searching the following symbols:

Gold Futures (XAU.M26, subject to contract cycle updates) is structured around standardized futures pricing. It is primarily designed for medium- to long-term positioning strategies, helping traders reduce sensitivity to short-term liquidity constraints commonly observed in spot gold markets.

Gold 24/7 (XAUUSD.24×7) delivers uninterrupted trading access throughout the week, including weekends and global holidays. This feature effectively removes the limitations of traditional market closure periods and reduces the impact of weekend price gaps on trading positions.

NCE SC noted that although the introduction of these instruments significantly expands trading accessibility, users should remain mindful of associated risks.

During weekends and non-operational trading periods, global interbank settlement activity is typically paused, which may lead to reduced liquidity in Gold 24/7 trading. In such conditions, bid-ask spreads may widen compared to standard weekday sessions, requiring traders to exercise enhanced caution in position management.

Meanwhile, Gold Futures contracts operate under fixed expiration schedules and are not designed for indefinite holding. Traders are advised to track contract maturity dates carefully and take appropriate action–either closing or rolling over positions–prior to expiration to avoid forced liquidation.

In addition, both gold products continue to support high leverage trading mechanisms. While this structure may amplify potential gains, it also increases exposure to market volatility and potential losses. NCE SC therefore emphasizes the importance of disciplined risk control practices, including stop-loss usage and prudent leverage management.

Looking ahead, NCE SC plans to further refine its trading infrastructure and expand its multi-asset product offerings, aiming to provide more efficient and resilient trading solutions for global market participants under different market conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 11:48 AM IST
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NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

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NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

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NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency
NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency
NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency
NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

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