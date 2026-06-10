SATCON Regional 2026 to Champion Vegetarianism, Sustainability and Responsible Business Growth in Surat

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 9: Sattvik Certifications successfully organized SATCON Regional 2026 in Surat, Gujarat, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, hospitality professionals, certification experts, investors, and business stakeholders to discuss the future of vegetarianism, sustainability, food safety, and responsible business growth.

The conference, organized in association with The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) and TiE Surat, served as a significant platform for promoting ethical business practices and strengthening India’s position as a global leader in vegetarian and Sattvik products.

Leading the initiative was Abhishek Biswas, Founder of Sattvik Certifications, whose vision has been instrumental in creating awareness around vegetarian, vegan, and Jain certifications while encouraging businesses to adopt transparent and sustainable practices.

SATCON, the flagship conference of Sattvik Certifications, focuses on fostering trust, quality, and compliance within the food and hospitality ecosystem. As global demand for plant-based, vegetarian, and ethically sourced products continues to rise, the conference highlighted the importance of certification systems that help consumers make informed choices while enabling businesses to access new markets.

The event witnessed participation from several renowned organizations and industry representatives, including Goldiee Masale, Laxmi International Foods, Century Spices & Snacks (Nepal), Aroma Affair International, Thetanox Consulting Envirotech, Madnani Engineering Works, Deloitte, along with entrepreneurs, startup founders, hospitality leaders, international delegates, and government representatives.

A major highlight of the conference was the presence of key industry leaders from SGCCI. During the event, Mr. Nikhil Madrasi, Immediate Past President of SGCCI, Abhishek Biswas, Founder of Sattvik Certifications, and Mr. Ashok Jirawala, President of SGCCI, shared the stage, reinforcing the collaborative efforts required to drive sustainable and responsible business growth.

The conference featured insightful discussions on several important topics, including the growing global demand for vegetarian, vegan, and Jain products; the significance of certification systems; food safety and traceability; sustainable food systems; ethical sourcing; export opportunities; innovation in plant-based foods; and the role of the hospitality sector in promoting Sattvik and vegetarian offerings.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Annu Kadiyan, Operations Head of Sattvik Certifications, said, “SATCON Regional 2026 is a step towards bringing together businesses, industry leaders, and stakeholders to promote vegetarianism, food safety, sustainability, and quality excellence. We look forward to creating meaningful collaborations that contribute to a stronger and more responsible business ecosystem.”

Mr. Rakesh Trivedi, State Coordinator – Gujarat, Sattvik Certifications, emphasized Gujarat’s significance in the movement, stating, “Gujarat’s strong entrepreneurial spirit and rich vegetarian heritage make it an ideal host for SATCON Regional 2026. The conference will provide a valuable platform for businesses to connect, learn, and explore new opportunities for growth and expansion.”

SATCON Regional 2026 underscored the growing importance of consumer trust, quality assurance, and sustainability in modern business practices. The conference also highlighted how certified vegetarian and vegan products can create significant opportunities for Indian businesses in domestic and international markets.

More than just an industry gathering, SATCON Regional 2026 emerged as a movement dedicated to promoting purity, transparency, sustainability, and ethical growth. Through collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing, the event reaffirmed India’s potential to become a global hub for trusted vegetarian and Sattvik products while encouraging businesses to adopt practices that benefit consumers, society, and the environment.

For participation, sponsorships, partnerships, and media inquiries:

Sattvik Certifications

Email: info@sattvikcertifications.com

Website:

“Promoting Vegetarianism, Building Trust, and Creating a Sustainable Future.”

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