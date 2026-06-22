Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules

Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-to-host-brics-energy-ministers-meeting-on-june-25-26-in-gurugram20260621202310"> <p class="title">India to host BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on June 25-26 in Gurugram</p> <a>

India to host BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on June 25-26 in Gurugram

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 08:15:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The central government has proposed layers of security approvals and conditional consumer services for satellite communication companies, making a licence from the Department of Telecom (DoT) insufficient on its own to launch operations. According to draft rules issued by the government, companies will require security clearance even after the assignment of spectrum to roll out their services.

The draft Telecommunications (Spectrum Assignment by Administrative Process) Rules, 2026, published by the DoT, establishes strict conditions for satellite companies like Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satcom before they can deploy services for end consumers. Under these guidelines, satcom firms must secure explicit permission from the Centre before starting satellite phone and broadband services for the public.

You Might Be Interested In

“Provided that if the central government has issued a letter of intent prior to obtaining the applicable clearance for the installation of radio equipment, the spectrum assignment shall be granted, after such clearance has been obtained,” the draft rules notified on June 17 said.

Regarding the financial framework, satellite companies will receive radio waves without an auction through an administrative process. This assignment happens against a fixed annual fee in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50 lakh, determined on a per-terminal basis depending on the service type, alongside a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000.

The notification from the DoT specifies that companies require security clearance to obtain a letter of intent, which the government issues before a company secures a formal licence. Following this step, satcom operators must still wait for final spectrum allocation to officially start their services.

Furthermore, the draft rules restrict how these networks interact with existing infrastructure. The rule bars satcom companies from connecting their telecommunications network with public telecommunication networks without permission of the government.

This restriction applies to traditional landline connections, public switched telephone networks, public land mobile networks, global mobile personal communication by satellite, and standard internet networks.

Though the companies will receive spectrum through this administrative mechanism, the actual charges for the radiowaves will be determined on the basis of market price. The DoT has given 30 days for interested parties to comment on the draft rules before finalizing the framework. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 8:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dot-rulesrollout-curbssatellite-communicationsatellite-firmssecurity-checksstarlinktelecom-regulations

RELATED News

CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

India's core sector growth slows to 0.5% YoY in May amid mixed sectoral performance

Global risks persist despite US-Iran truce, but India backed by strong fundamentals: RBI

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' on green trade barriers & FTAs kicks off in Delhi to safeguard export interests

Aadhaar App crosses 31 million downloads since launch

LATEST NEWS

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules
Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules
Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules
Satellite firms face strict security checks and rollout curbs under DoT draft rules

QUICK LINKS