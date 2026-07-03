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Home > Business > Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/from-nellore-to-the-world-blazeup-crosses-borders-with-enterprise-clients-in-india-and-vietnam20260703162543"> <p class="title">From Nellore to the World: Blazeup Crosses Borders With Enterprise Clients in India and Vietnam</p> <a>

From Nellore to the World: Blazeup Crosses Borders With Enterprise Clients in India and Vietnam

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 16:42:11 IST

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Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited; and Lakshmi N. Mittal, Executive Chairman, ArcelorMittal, have been named as Founding Members of the newly launched AI for Good Global Commission.

The high-level body brings together a total of 44 global leaders to create practical pathways to strengthen trust, expand access, and unlock the technology’s potential to solve global issues.

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Other notable names in the Commission include: Andy Jassy, CEO and President, Amazon.com; Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA; Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft; Cristiano Amon, CEO and President, Qualcomm Incorporated, among others.

The initiative was announced by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff, and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

The body occupies a distinct position by connecting the public and private sectors to shape global policy. The group specifically targets the integration of developing countries into the evolving technological space, aiming to prevent deeper global inequalities.

According to ITU, currently one-quarter of the world population remains entirely cut off from technological advancements, with approximately 2.2 billion people still living offline. The commission aims to bridge these digital divides to ensure the technology serves as a tool for widespread problem-solving rather than a source of further division.

“One thing is certain: technology is supposed to be a force for good, and we have a responsibility to use it accordingly,” said President Kagame, who serves as Co-Chair of the Commission.

“Let us work together to reduce inequality, and allow more and more of our citizens to benefit from the good AI can deliver to all of us,” Kagame added.

The strategy builds directly upon the operational foundation of the multi-stakeholder ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. That previous initiative helped establish global priorities for digital inclusion, connectivity, and economic advancement.

“The promise of AI is built on not only incredible opportunities for the growth of our economy, but on the foundation of trust that is required for our shared success,” said Benioff, Commission Co-Chair.

The collective nature of the initiative reflects a growing recognition that independent actions are insufficient to manage global technological transitions.

“No organization can single-handedly put AI at the service of all humanity,” said Bogdan-Martin, Vice-Chair of the Commission.

“It will take collective leadership and the combined expertise of partners from across sectors to ensure AI benefits all people, everywhere,” Bogdan-Martin stated.

The body will hold its inaugural meeting during the ITU’s AI for Good Global Summit 2026, scheduled for July 7 to 10 in Geneva, Switzerland. The proceedings form part of Digital Week, a series of digital cooperation events that also features the first UN-mandated Global Dialogue on AI Governance and the WSIS Forum 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 4:42 PM IST
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Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission

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Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission

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Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal among 44 founding members of newly launched AI for Good Global Commission

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