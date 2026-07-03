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Home > Business > Japan emerges as largest APAC contributor to India's GCC ecosystem: Deloitte

Japan emerges as largest APAC contributor to India's GCC ecosystem: Deloitte

Japan emerges as largest APAC contributor to India's GCC ecosystem: Deloitte
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 15:49:10 IST

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Japan emerges as largest APAC contributor to India's GCC ecosystem: Deloitte

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Japanese companies are rapidly expanding their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, making Japan the largest contributor to the country’s GCC ecosystem among Asia-Pacific nations, according to a Deloitte India report released on Friday.

The report, India’s Strategic GCC Play for Japanese Enterprises, said that over 100 companies from Japan now operate GCCs in India, accounting for around 5-6 per cent of India’s overall GCC ecosystem.

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Announcing the findings, Deloitte India said Japanese enterprises are accelerating their India expansion to support innovation-led and capability-driven growth.

“With over 100 centres already established, Japan has emerged as the largest contributor to India’s GCC ecosystem in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. These centres are rapidly evolving into strategic hubs for engineering, digital transformation and product innovation, spanning areas such as AI, embedded systems, cloud, advanced analytics and digital manufacturing,” the press release said.

According to the report, Japanese GCCs have evolved beyond traditional support functions into centres handling high-value work across automotive engineering, embedded systems, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, fintech and digital manufacturing.

The sectoral distribution of Japanese GCCs in India is led by technology, which accounts for 20 per cent of centres, followed by industrials at 15 per cent, while automotive and healthcare each account for 11 per cent.

Commenting on the trend, Rohan Lobo, Partner and GCC Industry Leader at Deloitte India, said, “India and Japan are entering a new phase of economic collaboration anchored in innovation, technology and long-term value creation. As Japanese enterprises expand their global capability networks, India is emerging as a strategic hub for Japan that combines scale, engineering talent and digital expertise.”

The report estimates that India’s GCC sector could generate a net economic impact of USD 470-600 billion by FY2030, contribute between 2.2 and 2.8 per cent to the country’s GDP and support employment generation of 20-25 million people, including 4-5 million direct jobs.

It noted that India’s expanding STEM talent base, digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem are increasingly addressing Japan’s demographic and digital transformation challenges.

Keerthi Kumar, Partner at Deloitte India, said, “Japanese GCCs in India reflect a strong sectoral focus on engineering-led industries, with technology (20%), industrials (15%) and automotive and healthcare (11% each) forming the core of the footprint.”

He added that “Japanese companies are tapping into the Indian engineering ecosystem” and that “India is expected to benefit from world-renowned Japanese engineering practices.”

The report also highlighted a geographical shift in GCC expansion beyond traditional metro cities.

“The next phase of GCC growth is increasingly extending as cities such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi and Indore are gaining traction. Cost competitiveness, specialised talent pools and supportive state policies are emerging as key enablers of this expansion,” the press release said.

According to Deloitte, stronger India-Japan economic ties are further supporting this momentum.

“Strong India-Japan bilateral momentum, including the JPY10 trillion (USD 68 billion) investment commitment, digital partnership initiatives and industrial collaboration frameworks, is further accelerating GCC expansion,” it said.

Looking ahead, the report said the next phase of growth will depend on “future-ready talent strategies, deeper R&D and innovation mandates, stronger ecosystem partnerships and positioning India as both a strategic market and a long-term growth partner.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 3:49 PM IST
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Japan emerges as largest APAC contributor to India's GCC ecosystem: Deloitte

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Japan emerges as largest APAC contributor to India's GCC ecosystem: Deloitte
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