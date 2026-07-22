The Great Indian Diet Debate: 'The Powerful Humans' Brings Together Top Health Pioneers to Unmask What is Truly Making India Sick

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Host Abhishek Vyas’s blockbuster Doctors’ Roundtable features Dr. Kishlay, Dr. Kanchan, Anup Singh, and Sudhir Ashta in a fierce clash over diabetes reversal, carb addiction, and the vegetarian myth.

India is currently standing at a critical healthcare crossroads. With skyrocketing numbers of diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome, the question on everyone’s mind is simple yet terrifying: What is actually making us sick?

In a masterclass of medical and nutritional debate, the latest episode of The Powerful Humans Podcast , hosted by Abhishek Vyas, has brought together four of the nation’s most disruptive health minds for an explosive Doctors’ Roundtable . Challenging deeply ingrained food habits, corporate dietary guidelines, and traditional medical dogmas, this episode is already being hailed as the most controversial and vital health debate on the internet.

The full, unfiltered roundtable is now streaming on YouTube.

The Clash of Dietary Titans: Can a Vegetarian Diet Truly Suffice?

For generations, vegetarianism has been viewed as the pinnacle of clean, healthy living in India. However, the roundtable threw a massive wrench into this belief.

– Dr. Kanchan (Founder & Nutritionist, Dr Nutree) defended the merits of a carefully structured, balanced vegetarian diet, emphasizing the long-term benefits of plant-based nutrients and fiber.

– Dr. Kishlay (Metabolic Dr. K) and Anup Singh (Founder & CEO, dLife healthcare) countered fiercely, arguing that traditional, high-carbohydrate Indian vegetarian diets are the hidden driver behind insulin resistance and type-2 diabetes.

“We are treating diabetes with medication while fueling it with platefuls of carbohydrates. If you want real reversal, you have to talk about carb restriction.” — Anup Singh, dLife healthcare

Key Takeaways from the Master Roundtable:

– Is Low-Carb the Ultimate Cure? The panel debated whether keto and low-carb nutrition are sustainable medical interventions or just passing trends. The experts provided real-world patient cases showcasing radical type-2 diabetes reversal through carbohydrate restriction.

– The Carb Addiction Trap: The roundtable tackled a dark truth–are modern processed carbohydrates engineered to be as addictive as narcotics? The experts dissected the brain chemistry behind sugar cravings.

– The Myth of Fiber and Protein: The guests demystified standard nutritional panels, detailing why protein intake in India is critically low, and how the “fiber fix” might be highly misunderstood.

– Pregnancy and Early Childhood Nutrition: A crucial segment on how modern maternal diets are pre-programming the next generation for metabolic dysfunction.

Redefining Wellness: The Role of ‘The Powerful Humans’

Host Abhishek Vyas guided this high-octane intellectual clash with precision, allowing opposing scientific viewpoints to breathe while digging deep into clinical evidence and patient outcomes. Sudhir Ashta (Co-Founder, UnLoad) added invaluable practical weight to the discussion, dissecting how modern lifestyles, mental health, and stress interact with our metabolic biology to create a perfect storm of chronic illness.

“Our mission at ‘The Powerful Humans’ is to host the conversations that mainstream media avoids,” says host Abhishek Vyas . “This Doctors’ Roundtable isn’t just a podcast; it’s a public health intervention. If you eat food, you need to watch this.”

With thousands of shares and sparking intense conversations across LinkedIn, Twitter, and medical forums, this landmark episode is a must-watch for patients, doctors, and anyone looking to take control of their own biological destiny.

Watch the Full Episode Now:

Episode Link:The Most Controversial Debate on the Internet | What is Making India Sick?

Channel:The Powerful Humans | Abhishek Vyas

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