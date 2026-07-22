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Home > Hollywood > Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027

Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/lily-allen-documentary-in-works-at-prime-video-set-for-global-release-in-202720260722223334"> <p class="title">Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027</p> <a>

Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027

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Last updated: July 22, 2026 23:14:11 IST

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Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027

Washington [DC], July 22 (ANI): Disney+ will launch a documentary about star Julie Andrews from director and producer R.J. Cutler next year, reported Variety.

As per the description of the project, “This definitive portrait offers an intimate and revealing look at Andrews’ extraordinary journey, from her early days in British vaudeville to her meteoric rise as a global superstar. Marked by resilience, heartbreak, reinvention and enduring grace, her story goes far beyond the spotlight.”

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The official title and release date of the documentary will be announced at a later date, as reported by Variety. The documentary will be released in 2027.

The documentary is produced by Cutler alongside Trevor Smith, Elise Pearlstein, Jane Cha Cutler and Jonathan Ruane. Mark Blatty is executive producer. The project hails from Sony Pictures Television’s This Machine.

“Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer. She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience and grace. Most people don’t know the extraordinary challenges she’s had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film,” said Cutler as quoted by Variety.

“To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish. She gave us her full self, without armour, without pretence. And what we found was someone even more extraordinary than the icon. I am humbled by her talent, in awe of her strength and honoured by her trust,” added Cutler as quoted by Variety.

The documentary about the star of iconic films including ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘The Princess Diaries.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 22, 2026 11:14 PM IST
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Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027

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Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027
Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027
Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027
Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027

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