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Home > Business > TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US

TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/mistral-ai-ceo-arthur-mensch-discusses-sovereign-ai-partnership-with-pm-modi20260618180858"> <p class="title">Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch discusses sovereign AI partnership with PM Modi</p> <a>

Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch discusses sovereign AI partnership with PM Modi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 18:55:13 IST

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TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US

Taipei [Taiwan], June 18 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and US-based chip packaging and testing provider Amkor Technology have signed a 10-year agreement aimed at expanding advanced semiconductor packaging and testing capabilities in the United States, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

In a statement released Tuesday US time, Amkor said the partnership will support the development of a more integrated semiconductor supply chain in Arizona, where TSMC is investing heavily in chip manufacturing facilities, the report added.

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Under the agreement, TSMC will procure advanced packaging and testing services from Amkor, which said growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and other advanced technologies has increased the importance of high-end chip assembly services.

Amkor said the collaboration is expected to create a more resilient US-based semiconductor supply chain and benefit customers across a wide range of industries.

“This Agreement marks an important next step in our partnership with TSMC as we accelerate advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the US to provide our customers a full US supply chain from advanced silicon manufacturing to tested packaged devices,” Amkor CEO Kevin Engel said.

TSMC Senior Vice President and Deputy Co-COO Kevin Zhang said the companies have a long history of working together on advanced packaging technologies.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with our partner Amkor,” Zhang said. “We are confident that our collaboration in the United States will be successful as we look to enhance our capabilities to jointly serve our customers.”

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies in October 2024 to bring advanced packaging and testing capabilities to Arizona, including Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) technology, which is widely used in AI applications.

Amkor is the world’s second-largest chip packaging and testing company after Taiwan’s ASE Technology Holding Co.

TSMC’s Arizona campus currently includes one fab in mass production, a second scheduled to begin mass production in 2027. Construction of a third fab started earlier this year.

The three fabs were the centerpieces of TSMC’s USD 65 billion initial investment project in Arizona.

TSMC has also announced plans to invest an additional USD 100 billion in Arizona, including three more new fabs, two packaging facilities and a research and development center. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 6:55 PM IST
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TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US

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TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US
TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US
TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US
TSMC, Amkor sign 10-year deal to boost advanced chip packaging in US

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