LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028

TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/rbis-currency-printing-arm-invites-global-bids-for-polymer-banknote-substrate20260717163035"> <p class="title">RBI's currency printing arm invites global bids for polymer banknote substrate</p> <a>

RBI's currency printing arm invites global bids for polymer banknote substrate

Written By:
Last updated: July 17, 2026 16:56:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028

Taipei [Taiwan], July 17 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced that commercial production of its highly anticipated A14 process is slated to begin in 2028. According to a news report by Focus Taiwan, the announcement signals the next major leap in advanced semiconductor manufacturing as the global chip supply chain races to meet intensifying technological demands.

The timeline outlines an aggressive roadmap for the world’s largest contract chipmaker. At a recent investor conference, TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei stated that the A14 process represents the second generation of the chipmaker’s nanosheet transistor technology.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the news report, Wei provided specific engineering benchmarks for the upcoming technology node. He noted that compared with the 2-nanometer process, the latest technology the company has mass-produced, the A14 process is expected to offer a 10-15 per cent speed improvement at the same power.

Alternatively, the company anticipates the node will deliver a 25-30 per cent power reduction at the same speed, while the new process is expected to boost logic density by almost 20 per cent.

The manufacturing volume for this upcoming node is projected to surpass previous iterations. Wei emphasized the production scale of the A14 process will be larger than that of the 2nm process, which is expected to help cement TSMC’s lead over its peers in technology development.

Looking even further ahead, the company indicated that its roadmap extends well into the next decade. Following the A14 process, Wei said, TSMC aims to begin commercial production of the more sophisticated A13 and A12 processes in 2029.

Meanwhile, TSMC is currently developing an alternative IC assembly technology in addition to the Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) technology, which is widely used in AI applications and in high demand in the global market, Wei added.

According to the news report, TSMC needs about one year to bring the new IC assembly technology to commercial production, which is expected to cut its operating costs, he said.

As CoWoS services are in tight supply, TSMC is trying its best to narrow the gap between supply and demand, Wei added.

TSMC will be delighted to see more manufacturers invest in advanced IC assembly technologies to provide more flexibility to clients in production planning, he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 4:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: a14-chipsadvanced manufacturingchip-supply-chainchipmaker-roadmapnanosheet-technologySemiconductortsmc

RELATED News

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

Alembic Pharma partner NATCO gets USFDA tentative nod for generic Olaparib tablets; US market size at USD 1.4 bn

Sports economy set to nearly double to USD 320 bn in 10 years; Latino fans to drive one-third of growth: McKinsey

Container traffic to grow 7-9% as major ports outpace non-majors; POL, coal and iron ore trends diverge

India's textile sector enters multi-year structural upcycle on China+1, FTAs; execution, productivity key to unlocking market-share gains

LATEST NEWS

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028
TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028
TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028
TSMC projects mass production of advanced A14 chips by 2028

QUICK LINKS