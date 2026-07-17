"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

Written By:
Published: July 17, 2026 17:02:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Tom Cruise was all praise for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ after he watched the early shows of the movie in theatres on Thursday.

Sharing a snap from the theatre, Tom Cruise appreciated the performances of Emma Hathaway and the cast, along with the impressive direction of Christopher Nolan.

You Might Be Interested In

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can’t wait to see it again!” wrote Tom Cruise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Da3Gj6dBrEj/?hl=en

After sharing his experience of watching ‘The Odyssey’, Farah Khan chimed in the comment section to express her love for Tom Cruise. She wrote, “I want to be the theatre seat u sit in.”

"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

The Odyssey was released worldwide today. It was directed by Christopher Nolan and boasts an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Emma Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles.

The movie follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. It is produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures. This movie also marks the return of Nolan after his Academy Award-winning film ‘Oppenheimer’ in 2023.

‘The Odyssey’ has been completely shot with an IMAX camera by Christopher Nolan and is best experienced in IMAX theatres. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 5:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: christopher nolanemma-hathawayentertainmentFarah KhanMatt Damonthe odysseytom cruise

RELATED News

Ron Howard recalls "intense" filming of 'The Shootist' amid John Wayne-Don Siegel feud, says experience shaped his directing style

Ellen DeGeneres sends condolences to Kris Jenner following her mother MJ Shannon's passing

Television Academy revamps Emmy Awards broadcast, cuts Primetime categories to 19

Danny Boyle's 'Ink' to open 2026 Venice Film Festival

Oscar winner Brenda Fricker passes away at 81

LATEST NEWS

Critical mineral investment falls 9% despite booming demand in 2025: IEA

Denish Das tops marquee player buys at Assam Premier League player auction at Rs 12.60 lakh

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts
"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts
"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts
"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

QUICK LINKS