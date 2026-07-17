"Can't wait to see it again": Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'; Farah Khan reacts

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Tom Cruise was all praise for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ after he watched the early shows of the movie in theatres on Thursday.

Sharing a snap from the theatre, Tom Cruise appreciated the performances of Emma Hathaway and the cast, along with the impressive direction of Christopher Nolan.

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can’t wait to see it again!” wrote Tom Cruise.

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After sharing his experience of watching ‘The Odyssey’, Farah Khan chimed in the comment section to express her love for Tom Cruise. She wrote, “I want to be the theatre seat u sit in.”

The Odyssey was released worldwide today. It was directed by Christopher Nolan and boasts an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Emma Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles.

The movie follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. It is produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures. This movie also marks the return of Nolan after his Academy Award-winning film ‘Oppenheimer’ in 2023.

‘The Odyssey’ has been completely shot with an IMAX camera by Christopher Nolan and is best experienced in IMAX theatres. (ANI)

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