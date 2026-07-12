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Home > Business > Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/nse-outlines-growth-plans-focus-on-new-products-data-monetisation-and-global-partnerships20260712183750"> <p class="title">NSE outlines growth plans; focus on new products, data monetisation and global partnerships</p> <a>

NSE outlines growth plans; focus on new products, data monetisation and global partnerships

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 20:19:29 IST

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Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the contract for the construction of the terminal building at Udhampur Airport is likely to be awarded in the second week of August, with the tendering process moving ahead as scheduled.

In a post on X, the minister shared an update on the progress of the airport project and said the technical bids for the terminal building construction were opened on July 10.

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“For the tender for construction of Airport Terminal Building, the Technical bid was opened on 10th of July. 7 agencies participated,” Singh said.

He added that the financial bids are expected to be opened around July 22.

“Financial bid opening is scheduled around 22-07-26. The work could be awarded in the 2nd week of August. We are constantly following up on the issue,” the minister said.

According to the update, seven agencies participated in the bidding process for the construction of the airport terminal building, indicating competition for the project.

The award of the contract, if completed on schedule, would mark the next major step in the development of the airport infrastructure at Udhampur.

The minister did not share details of the project cost or the timeline for completion of the terminal building in the update. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 8:19 PM IST
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Tags: airport-developmentjammu and kashmirJitendra Singhtechnical-bidstendering-processterminal-buildingudhampur-airportunion minister

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Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

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Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh
Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh
Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh
Udhampur airport terminal construction contract likely to be awarded in August: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

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