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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "Changed me as a person", Haaland reflects on Norway's WC journey after exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Changed me as a person", Haaland reflects on Norway's WC journey after exit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-norwegian-air-changes-instagram-logo-to-british-airways-after-wc-exit20260712194128"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit </p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 21:13:14 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Changed me as a person", Haaland reflects on Norway's WC journey after exit

Miami [US], July 12 (ANI): After Norway’s World Cup exit, Erling Haaland reflected on the experience as a life-changing moment, saying the tournament has changed him as a person.

He expressed pride in representing his country on the biggest stage, highlighting the team’s strong performances, the unity among Norwegians, and the joy and positivity generated throughout their historic campaign.

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Norway’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the quarter-finals.

“These things are surreal; I think this has changed me as a person. I think my profile has grown a bit, let’s put it that way, and… It’s hard to even process it all right now when I look back at the games, but it’s incredibly special to be part of an event like this – something I used to watch from the sidelines, and now I’m living it first-hand,” Haaland siad as per the FIFA website.

“I feel immense pride, and I’m genuinely moved when I think about how well we performed, the sense of unity back in Norway, and the positivity and joy we’ve felt both there and here,” he added.

Norway had taken the lead in Miami through Andreas Schjelderup after a bright opening spell in which Erling Haaland also tested Jordan Pickford.

However, Bellingham struck in first-half stoppage time to restore parity before scoring again in extra time after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland spilt a Morgan Rogers effort into his path.

England eventually secured a 2-1 victory to book a semi-final clash against defending champions Argentina, bringing an end to Norway’s best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

The quarter-final marked a historic milestone for Norway, which reached the last eight for the first time in tournament history after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Despite the heartbreaking exit, Erling Haaland enjoyed another outstanding tournament. The striker scored in every group-stage match as well as in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, finishing as Norway’s top scorer with seven goals. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 9:13 PM IST
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Tags: englandErling Haalandfifa-2026norwaynorway-vs-englandworld-cup

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Changed me as a person", Haaland reflects on Norway's WC journey after exit

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Changed me as a person", Haaland reflects on Norway's WC journey after exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Changed me as a person", Haaland reflects on Norway's WC journey after exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Changed me as a person", Haaland reflects on Norway's WC journey after exit
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