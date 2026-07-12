Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims

Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/indian-embassy-thanks-vietnamese-authorities-for-ongoing-repatriation-of-mortal-remains-of-15-boat-tragedy-victims20260712203059"> <p class="title">Indian Embassy thanks Vietnamese authorities for ongoing repatriation of mortal remains of 15 boat tragedy victims</p> <a>

Indian Embassy thanks Vietnamese authorities for ongoing repatriation of mortal remains of 15 boat tragedy victims

Written By:
Last updated: July 12, 2026 21:19:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Embassy of Vietnam in India on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat accident off the coast of Phu Quoc that claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals, and said Vietnamese authorities are working closely with Indian counterparts to assist the affected families, facilitate the early repatriation of the deceased and ensure treatment for the injured.

Speaking to ANI, Tran Thanh Tung, Charge d’Affaires of the Vietnam Embassy in India, said the Vietnamese Prime Minister immediately directed all relevant authorities to undertake rescue operations, provide the best possible medical care to those injured and extend support to the victims and their families.

You Might Be Interested In

“The Embassy of Vietnam in India is deeply saddened by the tragic boat accident off the coast of Phu Quoc that claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals,” Tung said.

He said the Vietnamese authorities have been coordinating closely with the Embassy of India in Hanoi and other relevant Indian authorities to assist the affected families, facilitate the early repatriation of those who lost their lives and ensure that the injured receive the care they need.

He added that the authorities are also conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

Tung further said Vietnam’s top leadership has conveyed condolences to the Indian leadership over the tragedy.

“Vietnam General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung conveyed their deepest condolences to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and to the people of India, particularly the bereaved families, over this tragic loss,” he said.

“We stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time and remain committed to providing all possible support and assistance,” Tung added.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the Indian Nationals who died after a tourist speedboat capsized off the coast of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island have reached Ho Chi Minh City, the Embassy of India in Vietnam stated.

In a post on X, the Embassy informed that the mortal remains of the 15 nationals will be transported to India following the completion of necessary formalities.

The Embassy added that, along with the Consulate teams and the Vietnamese authorities, it remains committed to facilitating the earliest repatriation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 9:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: boat-tragedyHo Chi Minh Cityindian-nationalsmeaphu-quoc-incidentRam Mohan NaidurepatriationRescue operationsvietnam-embassy

RELATED News

Netanyahu says Trump wants to 'exhaust possibility' of diplomacy on Iran nuclear issue

UPDATE 1-NZ's Fonterra trims top end of annual milk price forecast on weak demand

US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz

MLB Marlins vs Guardians Box Score

Shakira Austin scores 27 to rally Mystics past Storm

LATEST NEWS

"This one means a lot": Jannik Sinner on defending Wimbledon title

Sinner retains Wimbledon title after downing Zverev

Oil jumps more than 3% after US, Iran launch strikes in Mideast

"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph

Sinner retains Wimbledon title after downing Zverev

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final

Sinner says successful Wimbledon defence sweet after French Open shock

Shakira Austin scores 27 to rally Mystics past Storm

'America lost a great patriot, Israel lost champion': Netanyahu mourns Lindsey Graham's death

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims
Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims
Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims
Vietnam embassy in India expresses grief over Phu Quoc boat tragedy, says authorities working with India for repatriation of victims

QUICK LINKS