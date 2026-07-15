YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Transition; Appoints Raj Nayak as Chairman & Managing Director

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 14: Yaap Digital Limited (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015), today announced the appointment of Mr. L. S. Nayak, popularly known as Raj Nayak as its Chairman & Managing Director, following the untimely demise of its Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Atul Hegde, on 7 July 2026.

Dr. Atul Hegde was more than the founder of YAAP. He was the architect of the Company’s vision, building it into a technology-led, digital-first marketing organisation driven by innovation, entrepreneurial thinking and a deep commitment to delivering value for clients. While his passing leaves an irreplaceable void, the strong leadership team, culture and strategic direction he established continue to provide a solid foundation for the Company’s future.

As YAAP enters its next phase, the Board has unanimously appointed Mr. Raj Nayak to lead the organisation. The decision reflects not only his distinguished professional credentials but also his long-standing association with Dr. Hegde and his deep understanding of the journey that shaped YAAP. Having known Dr. Hegde for nearly twenty-five years and served as a member of the Company’s Advisory Board over the last two years, Mr. Nayak has been closely involved with the Company’s strategic evolution and shares the vision on which it was built.

A respected leader with over three decades of experience, Mr. Nayak has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s media and communications industry through leadership positions at STAR TV, NDTV Media and Viacom18. He has also served in prominent leadership positions, including as President of The Advertising Club and the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, and as a Board Member of the Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF). His contributions to the industry have been recognised through several prestigious national and international honours. Recognised for building and transforming businesses, driving innovation and nurturing high-performing teams, he brings the experience and perspective to guide YAAP through its next phase of growth.

His appointment represents more than a leadership transition. It is a commitment to preserve the values, culture and purpose that Dr. Hegde championed while carrying forward the vision of a friend, a founder and a leader whose passion continues to inspire the organisation. Together with the existing leadership team, Mr. Nayak will focus on building on the strong foundation laid by Dr. Hegde and steering YAAP towards its next chapter of sustainable growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Raj Nayak said: “I had known Atul for almost 25 years. He was not just a respected industry leader but also a dear friend, and over the last couple of years I had been closely associated with YAAP as a member of its Advisory Board.

Even though I had stepped away from corporate life to pursue entrepreneurship, Atul’s sudden passing compelled me to accept this responsibility to ensure that his legacy remains intact and his vision is carried forward. He built an outstanding organisation with a strong leadership team, a clear strategic direction, and a culture of innovation. The company is on a strong growth trajectory, and I have every confidence that the team will continue to build on the solid foundation he created.

This is not about replacing Atul. No one can. It is about supporting the leadership team, preserving the values he stood for, and helping realise the vision he was so deeply passionate about.”

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sudhir Menon, Promoter of The YAAP Group, said:”Raj has had a special bond with Yaap and Atul – and it’s a privilege for us to continue our partnership with a deeper impact and outcome. The board of Yaap welcomes Raj Nayak and is pleased to have such a senior, varied and respected professional be at the helm of The Yaap Group in times to come.”

About Yaap Digital Limited

Yaap Digital Limited (“YAAP” or “the Company”) is a digital marketing, content, and technology services company focused on helping brands build meaningful connections with today’s digital-first consumers. Through an integrated approach that combines creative storytelling, data-driven insights, and AI-powered marketing technologies, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning influencer marketing, content creation, performance marketing, UI/UX design, media buying, and marketing analytics.

Operating under the “YAAP” brand across India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, the Company, along with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has established a strong regional presence. Backed by a team of over 100 professionals and nearly a decade of execution experience, YAAP has successfully delivered marketing campaigns across diverse sectors, including financial services, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, technology, healthcare, and government projects.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹188.73 crore, EBITDA of ₹31.74 crore, and Net Profit of ₹22.20 crore.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in March, 2026.

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