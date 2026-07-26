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Home > Business > Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects

Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/capital-spending-in-mining-construction-equipment-linked-sectors-to-rise-to-rs-9-10-lakh-crore-by-2030-cii-bcg20260726153814"> <p class="title">Capital spending in mining, construction equipment-linked sectors to rise to Rs 9-10 lakh crore by 2030: CII-BCG</p> <a>

Capital spending in mining, construction equipment-linked sectors to rise to Rs 9-10 lakh crore by 2030: CII-BCG

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 16:40:12 IST

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Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, has secured two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a combined capacity of 800 MWac (1,082 MWp), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has received two Letters of Award (LoAs) for the execution of two solar PV plants with capacities of 400 MWac/530 MWp and 400 MWac/552 MWp, respectively.

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“We wish to inform you that Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited… has received two Letters of Award for execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for two ground-mounted Solar PV plants of 400 MWac/530 MWp and 400 MWac/552 MWp respectively, aggregating 800 MWac/1,082 MWp,” the company said in its stock exchange filing.

According to the filing, the contracts have been awarded by “one of India’s leading Renewable Energy companies.” However, the company did not disclose the name of the customer or the value of the contracts.

The projects are domestic in nature and involve commercial EPC work for utility-scale, ground-mounted solar power plants, the filing said.

Waaree Renewable Technologies said the projects are scheduled to be completed during financial year 2027-28, in line with the terms of the awards.

The company also clarified that the order is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoter nor its promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contracts. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 4:40 PM IST
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Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects

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Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects
Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects
Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects
Waaree Renewable Technologies secures EPC contracts for 1.08 GW of solar projects

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