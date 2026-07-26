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Home > Business > Winding wires emerge as key beneficiaries of India's electrification and power infrastructure boom: PhillipCapital

Winding wires emerge as key beneficiaries of India's electrification and power infrastructure boom: PhillipCapital

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/indias-battery-chemicals-ecosystem-set-for-rapid-expansion-as-acc-demand-surges-nuvama20260726114611"> <p class="title">India's battery chemicals ecosystem set for rapid expansion as ACC demand surges: Nuvama</p> <a>

India's battery chemicals ecosystem set for rapid expansion as ACC demand surges: Nuvama

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 13:33:14 IST

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Winding wires emerge as key beneficiaries of India's electrification and power infrastructure boom: PhillipCapital

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India’s winding wire industry is entering a structural growth phase, supported by rapid electrification, rising investments in power transmission and distribution, renewable energy adoption and accelerating industrialisation, according to a report by PhillipCapital.

The brokerage said winding wires, which are essential components in transformers, motors and generators, provide direct exposure to India’s expanding power infrastructure and energy transition. Rising demand from electric vehicles, data centres, industrial automation and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) is expected to support sustained volume growth and create opportunities for margin expansion among organised players.

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India plans to nearly double its installed power generation capacity from around 442 GW in FY24 to approximately 900 GW by FY32, supported by more than Rs 9 trillion of planned investments in transmission infrastructure. The expansion of substations, transmission lines and transformer capacity is expected to drive long-term demand for distribution, power and specialty transformers, thereby supporting winding wire manufacturers.

Renewable energy and grid modernisation are also emerging as important growth drivers. India’s non-fossil power capacity target of 612.7 GW by 2032, from 194 GW in 2024, implies a 15.5 per cent CAGR, according to the report. The deployment of battery energy storage systems, smart grids and green hydrogen projects is expected to generate additional demand for specialised winding wires used in transformers, generators, inverters and other electrical equipment.

PhillipCapital said the industry is also moving towards higher-value products, including continuously transposed conductors, paper-insulated conductors, rectangular wires, corona-resistant wires and EV-grade winding wires. These products typically involve stringent qualification requirements and higher entry barriers, supporting improved profitability for organised manufacturers.

The brokerage expects industry formalisation and the China+1 strategy to create additional opportunities as global supply chains diversify and exports of Indian transformers, motors and electrical equipment increase.

Copper is expected to remain the preferred conductor for critical applications due to its superior electrical conductivity, thermal efficiency and durability. Demand is likely to remain strong from EV traction motors, renewable energy equipment, HVDC transformers, industrial automation and data centres.

The report also highlighted a structural opportunity in copper tubes, supported by India’s expanding HVAC market, low room air-conditioner penetration and import substitution. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 1:33 PM IST
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Tags: electrificationindustrial-automationpower-infrastructurerenewable energywinding-wires

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Winding wires emerge as key beneficiaries of India's electrification and power infrastructure boom: PhillipCapital

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Winding wires emerge as key beneficiaries of India's electrification and power infrastructure boom: PhillipCapital
Winding wires emerge as key beneficiaries of India's electrification and power infrastructure boom: PhillipCapital
Winding wires emerge as key beneficiaries of India's electrification and power infrastructure boom: PhillipCapital
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