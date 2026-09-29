Wingsure Launches Coffee Intelligence to Turn Verified Farm Evidence Into Decision-Grade Insights

Avi Basu, Founder and CEO, Wingsure

New York [New York]. September 29: Wingsure, a deep-tech agricultural intelligence company and SRI spinout built on foundational technology developed with SRI, announced on September 28, 2026 the launch of Wingsure COFFEA , a platform that captures and verifies farm-level evidence and turns it into decision-grade intelligence for the global coffee sector.

Coffee connects millions of smallholder farms across diverse growing regions with a global market facing mounting climate risk, productivity challenges and sustainability requirements. Companies increasingly need credible farm-level intelligence to support traceability and deforestation safeguards, strengthen sourcing, understand production and quality, manage risk, support growers and make better-informed investment decisions.

Today, the same farm may be assessed separately for sustainability, sourcing, production, certification, finance and risk. This can create repeated work for growers while leaving enterprises with fragmented and often static views of farm conditions. Wingsure COFFEA takes a different approach: capture evidence at the farm, verify it at the source, build the farm record over time, and make that intelligence reusable across multiple programs and business decisions.

“What excites us about coffee is the opportunity to bring years of foundational deep-tech work to one of the world’s most important agricultural ecosystems – and to do it in a way that creates value on both sides of the farm gate,” said Avi Basu, Founder and CEO of Wingsure. “We have been fortunate to learn alongside some of the most respected organizations and people in coffee. One lesson has become very clear: a farm cannot be understood through a periodic form, a declaration or a satellite image alone. It is a living system.”

“Our job is to turn what is happening on that farm into trusted intelligence that gets better over time. For the grower, that means a farm record that becomes more valuable with every season. For the enterprise, it means a common intelligence foundation for better decisions across sustainability, sourcing, production, risk and finance.”

For growers, the platform is designed to ensure that their knowledge, observations and actions do not disappear into disconnected surveys and programs. A farm record can become progressively more useful, helping growers demonstrate practices and progress, receive more relevant advisory support and, through participating programs, connect verified information with economic opportunities such as incentives, insurance and credit.

Using the smartphone already in a grower’s hand, Wingsure combines augmented-reality guided capture, multilingual voice capabilities, agronomic knowledge, computer vision, geospatial analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Field observations can be geotagged, timestamped and converted into machine-readable records, including in offline environments. Satellite and drone context can further enrich the farm record.

“AI is only as credible as the evidence beneath it,” said Dr. Bikram Sengupta, Co-founder and CTO of Wingsure. “Our architecture keeps every insight connected to what was captured, where and when. That allows verification, inference and prediction to become part of one traceable intelligence system. The goal is not simply more data. It is intelligence you can trust.”

Together, these capabilities create a living intelligence layer spanning crop condition, farming practices, production signals and risk. Instead of becoming another isolated point solution, the platform is designed to support existing enterprise sustainability, sourcing, traceability, carbon, finance and risk systems by giving them a stronger, evidence-grounded understanding of the farm.

Perspectives from leaders across the coffee and agricultural risk ecosystem working with Wingsure underscore the importance of trusted farm-level intelligence in supporting growers, strengthening agricultural systems and improving enterprise decision-making.

Álvaro Gaitán, Technical Manager of the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation (FNC), one of the world’s most influential producer-led coffee organizations, representing more than half a million coffee-growing families in Colombia and behind the globally recognized Juan Valdez® brand, said:

“As a grower-led institution, FNC is focused on building the next generation of capabilities Colombian coffee producers will need to compete globally. Better, more timely farm intelligence is central to that vision. We are engaging with Wingsure to explore how its technology can complement FNC’s existing capabilities and help strengthen the coffee ecosystem for Colombian growers.”

From the agricultural risk and financial-services side, Madhukar Sinha, President – Govt & Rural Business, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd., one of India’s leading private general insurers and a joint venture between the Tata Group and AIG, said:

“Agricultural insurance has an important role to play in building farmer resilience, but achieving that at scale requires a much clearer and more timely understanding of what is actually happening at the farm. Wingsure’s approach is compelling because it connects verified field evidence with the intelligence needed for risk assessment and decision-making. The ability to create a trusted, continuously developing record of the farm can be valuable not only for insurance, but across the broader agricultural ecosystem. We believe Wingsure is addressing an important challenge with technology that has the potential to operate at a meaningful scale.”

The launch builds on Wingsure’s work across coffee and other crops to capture, verify and analyze farm-level information for applications including crop health monitoring, damage and loss assessment, regenerative and sustainable practices verification, production and risk intelligence, agricultural insurance and credit. The platform traces its origins to computer vision and augmented reality technology developed by Wingsure in collaboration with SRI.

In coffee, Wingsure is extending this foundation into yield intelligence and coffee science applications, supported by real-world validation. Over time, each observation, intervention and season compounds the intelligence around the farm – creating a persistent foundation from which new questions can be answered without rebuilding the evidence base each time.

The launch coincides with Wingsure’s participation in two major global coffee gatherings in Switzerland: the Global Coffee Platform’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Geneva on September 30 and the Swiss Coffee Trade Association’s 17th Forum & Dinner in Montreux on October 1 – 2 – bringing industry leaders together around the future of coffee.

About Wingsure

Wingsure is a deep-tech agricultural intelligence company and SRI spinout building verified farm-level intelligence for the global agriculture sector. The company uses computer vision, geospatial technologies, multilingual artificial intelligence, machine learning and guided, field-level digital capture to transform farm evidence into trusted, decision-grade intelligence.

With a presence across New York, Kolkata, Bogotá and Kuala Lumpur, Wingsure supports applications spanning sustainability, production, sourcing, compliance, regenerative agriculture, finance, insurance and risk management. Its technology enables farm-level information to be captured, verified and continuously enriched, helping enterprises make better-informed decisions while allowing growers to derive greater value from the records they help create.

For more information, please visit www.wingsure.co or email hello@wingsure.co.

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