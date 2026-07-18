Xtranet Technologies Limited IPO Opens on Thursday, July 23, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Xtranet Technologies Limited is an India-based information technology solutions and services provider, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Thursday, July 23, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 166.80 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE & BSE platforms.

The Issue size is ₹ 166.80 Crore with a price band of ₹ 120 – ₹ 127 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

– QIB – Not More Than 50% of the Issue

– NII- Not Less Than 15% of the Issue

– Individual Investors – Not Less Than 35% of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings, Capital expenditure by the Company for the purchase and installation of systems and hardware, to meet working capital requirements, and General Corporate Purposes. The Anchor bidding is on Wednesday, July 22, 2026; the issue will open on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and will close on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue Share India Capital Services Private Limited & The Registrar to the Issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Mr. Sukhbir Singh Kukreja, Promoter & Managing Director of Xtranet Technologies Limited, expressed, “Our journey began in 2002 with a focus on IT services and system integration. Over the years, we expanded our capabilities across enterprise applications, managed services, digital transformation, data centres, disaster recovery, and proprietary software platforms. We have built long-term relationships with government departments, PSUs, and enterprise customers while executing projects across multiple states. The launch of our proprietary platforms, Synergy and XtraTrust, in the recent past marks the next phase of our business, complementing our services with platform-led offerings.

The proceeds from the IPO will support the expansion of our delivery capabilities and strengthen our ability to execute larger and more complex projects. These investments will help us increase our customer base, expand our presence across sectors and geographies, and build recurring revenue through managed services and platform-led solutions.”

Mr. Sachin Gupta, Director of Share India Capital Services Private Limited, said, “Xtranet Technologies Limited has built its business over more than two decades by expanding from IT system integration to enterprise applications, managed services, digital transformation, and proprietary software platforms. The Company has established relationships with government departments, PSUs and enterprise customers, supported by an order book and a business model that combines project execution with recurring managed services.

The proposed IPO is intended to support the Company’s next phase of growth by enabling investment in delivery capabilities and business expansion. We believe these investments will strengthen its execution capacity, support a larger project pipeline, increase platform-led revenues, and broaden its presence across sectors and geographies. We are pleased to partner with the Company on its journey to the capital markets.”

About Xtranet Technologies Limited:

Xtranet Technologies Limited is an integrated information technology solutions provider delivering end-to-end services including enterprise applications, digital services, managed services, proprietary platforms, and strategic technology partnerships for clients across industries and geographies.

Its offerings include ERP implementation and support, IT system integration, data centres and disaster recovery services, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management, and digital transformation solutions. The Company has developed proprietary platforms such as Synergy, a low-code digital transformation platform, and XtraTrust, a digital trust and PKI-based authentication platform.

Xtranet Technologies Limited executes projects across multiple Indian states, with a strong focus on government and PSU-led digital infrastructure initiatives. Its operating model combines project execution with recurring managed services and platform-based revenues, supported by an experienced management team and established delivery capabilities.

During FY26, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 36,528.74 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 6,317.85 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 4,072.76 Lakhs.

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