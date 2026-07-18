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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-marc-cucurella-vows-to-retire-from-spain-duty-get-coach-tattoo-if-la-roja-wins-title20260718144435"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Marc Cucurella vows to retire from Spain duty, get coach tattoo if La Roja wins title</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Marc Cucurella vows to retire from Spain duty, get coach tattoo if La Roja wins title

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 15:02:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina

New York [US], July 18 (ANI): Spain defender Aymeric Laporte believes aggressive play should not go unpunished in football, saying he was surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina in recent matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Speaking to Marca in an interview quoted by French news outlet L’Equipe, Laporte, when asked about the physical style adopted by Argentina against their opponents, said he was surprised by some refereeing decisions that he felt favoured the Albiceleste, adding that several incidents had gone unpunished.

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“I’m not at all worried about aggression in football. If it’s tolerated and the referee does his job, it doesn’t bother me,” Laporte said.

The Spain international, however, said some incidents involving Argentina in recent matches had surprised him.

“It’s true that in recent matches, we’ve seen things that have greatly surprised us, actions that have gone unpunished. Especially against Argentina, a team that makes a strong impression. This shouldn’t be allowed in football, especially in such important competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate the team,” he told Marca in an interview quoted by French news outlet L’Equipe.

Laporte also praised Spain’s discipline throughout the tournament, saying the team had avoided dangerous challenges and maintained a fair approach.

“Since the start of the tournament, we’ve been a pretty good team from this point of view. We don’t try to hit our opponents or commit dangerous fouls. And I think that’s what we need to do in this match. But it’s true that it will depend a lot on the refereeing,” the Spain defender told Marca in an interview quoted by French news outlet L’Equipe.

Defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain are set to face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash between great Messi and teenage sensation Yamal.

Spain secured their place in the title clash with a 2-0 win over France, while Argentina produced a comeback to defeat England 2-1 after trailing 1-0, with a stoppage-time winner sealing their passage to the final.

Messi heads into the championship match at the top of the Golden Boot standings, edging France captain Kylian Mbappe after registering two assists in Argentina’s semi-final victory over England. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 3:02 PM IST
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Tags: Argentinaaymeric-laporteFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026footballSpain

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain defender Laporte surprised by refereeing decisions involving Argentina

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