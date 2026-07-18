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Home > Business > Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks

Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/global-shapers-chandigarh-hub-launches-meet-the-leaders-to-empower-punjabs-future-entrepreneurs20260718143039"> <p class="title">Global Shapers Chandigarh Hub Launches 'Meet the Leaders' to Empower Punjab's Future Entrepreneurs</p> <a>

Global Shapers Chandigarh Hub Launches 'Meet the Leaders' to Empower Punjab's Future Entrepreneurs

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 14:32:12 IST

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Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18: Excellent NEET Academy, Dharwad, one of the leading NEET coaching academies in Karnataka, has once again demonstrated academic excellence by producing outstanding results in the NEET UG 2026 examination. Recognized for its student-centric approach, experienced faculty, and consistent academic performance, Excellent NEET Academy has continued its legacy of delivering exceptional NEET results for the last three consecutive years.

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This year’s performance further strengthens the academy’s reputation as one of the best NEET academies in Dharwad, with 42 students scoring above 500 marks, a remarkable achievement that reflects the institution’s commitment to quality education, structured preparation, and personalized mentoring.

Top Performers – NEET UG 2026

– Channaveeresh Kumbar – 651 / 720

– Gangadhar Muttagi – 613 / 720

– Mahesh Ullagaddi – 612 / 720

– Rumeze Shaikh – 600 / 720

These exceptional performances highlight the academy’s proven academic system, experienced faculty, rigorous testing methodology, and continuous student guidance.

For students aspiring to secure admission into prestigious government and private medical colleges, Excellent NEET Academy has become a preferred destination for NEET coaching in Dharwad, helping students transform their dreams into successful medical careers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Giriyappanavar, Director, Excellent NEET Academy, said:

“Every successful NEET result represents months of discipline, perseverance, expert mentorship, and the unwavering commitment of our students and faculty. We congratulate every student and parent who trusted us with this journey. Delivering consistently strong NEET results over the last three years motivates us to continue raising the benchmark for quality medical entrance coaching in Karnataka.”

Shri Basavaraj Koulagi, Chairman, Excellent Group of Institutions, congratulated the students, faculty members, and parents on the remarkable achievement and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing world-class education, academic excellence, and holistic student development.

With a strong academic ecosystem, regular mock examinations, one-to-one mentoring, concept-based teaching, performance analytics, doubt-clearing sessions, and comprehensive study material, Excellent NEET Academy continues to empower students to achieve top ranks in NEET UG and pursue successful careers in medicine.

Over the years, Excellent NEET Academy has earned the trust of students and parents across Dharwad and North Karnataka through consistent academic outcomes, experienced educators, and a focused preparation strategy. The academy remains committed to nurturing future doctors by delivering quality education, disciplined coaching, and result-oriented learning.

About Excellent Group of Institutions

Excellent Group of Institutions is one of Karnataka’s reputed educational organizations, committed to excellence in education from school to higher education. Under the leadership of Shri Basavaraj Koulagi, the institution has consistently focused on academic quality, innovation, and student success. Excellent NEET Academy, its premier medical entrance coaching division, has emerged as one of the preferred choices for students seeking high-quality NEET coaching in Dharwad and across North Karnataka.

Admissions Contact

Excellent Group of Institutions

Excellent NEET Academy

Near Suvarna Petrol Pump, PB Road, Dharwad, Karnataka

Phone: 8088573878 / 6363596716

Website: https://excellentneetacademy.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 2:32 PM IST
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Tags: advertorial-disclaimerexperienced-facultykarnataka-coachingmedical-entrancepersonalized-mentoringpnnstructured-preparation

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Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks

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Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks

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Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks
Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks
Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks
Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Delivers Outstanding NEET 2026 Results; 42 Students Score Above 500 Marks

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