YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

Written By:
Last updated: October 1, 2026 19:20:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

The engagement marks a new addition to YAAP Digital’s growing healthcare marketing portfolio

New Delhi [India], October 1: Yaap Digital Limited (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015), a listed digital marketing agency with a decade of experience, has been onboarded for the social media mandate of Narayana Health hospital units in the North, East, West, South and Central regions. The mandate includes social media strategy, content development, creative execution, local storytelling, platform management and ongoing engagement, covering multiple hospital units and regional social media handles.

You Might Be Interested In

This win adds to YAAP Digital’s presence in the healthcare space and reflects its experience managing large, geographically spread social media accounts. Given how much patient communities and cultural context vary across the country, the focus will be on storytelling that stays rooted in the identity of each individual hospital unit.

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

On the partnership, Mr. Abhishek Misra, Country Head – Brand & Marketing, Narayana Health, said, “Our hospital units are deeply embedded in the communities they serve, and their social media presence needs to reflect that local context and relevance. Even as we maintain a consistent brand experience across the network, each unit engages with its audience differently. YAAP brings strong local storytelling capability and the ability to operate at scale across our unit pages, and we look forward to strengthening that connect.”

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

Manan Kapur, Sr Partner at YAAP Digital, said, “Narayana Health is an iconic institution with a powerful legacy in making quality healthcare accessible. We’re excited to partner with them and bring together creativity, technology and regional insights to build meaningful engagement at the community level. The opportunity here is to make their social media presence in these five regional clusters as impactful and trusted as the brand itself.”

Over the years, YAAP Digital has built expertise across digital strategy, performance marketing, social media and creative solutions, partnering with leading brands across categories.

As part of the mandate, YAAP will work closely with Narayana Health’s hospital units to shape a social media approach suited to each cluster, helping hospitals across regions connect more meaningfully with their communities.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 7:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Humuss Beauty Expands Its Skincare Portfolio with ‘Barrier Boost’ Face Cleanser

Trump's $500 Obamacare 'rebate' checks land in prime political battlegrounds

Satish K. Naidu is Building India’s First Water Super Market® with the World’s Finest Waters

Nvidia's bet that its chips can finance the AI boom gets a Wall Street reality check

IEM–UEM Group takes IEEE IEMCON 2026 to UC Berkeley, linking Indian researchers with global technology community

LATEST NEWS

PUTIN: WE ARE RESPONDING IN KIND

Balenciaga shows colourful jackets and minimalist sneakers in Piccioli's summer 2027 collection

AI cybersecurity startup Armadin valued at over $2.5 billion after new funding round

Ford announce return to WRC as a factory team in 2028

UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in airbase investigation

Accenture's forecast eases AI disruption fears, lifts battered IT services stocks

Ford announce return to WRC as a factory team in 2028

SWISS GOVT: SNB WILL LOWER THE MINIMUM ALLOCATION TO THE PROVISIONS FROM 10% TO 8% AS OF FY 2026

Proxy adviser calls for Australia's ASX shareholders to reject pay report

IEM–UEM Group takes IEEE IEMCON 2026 to UC Berkeley, linking Indian researchers with global technology community

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters
YAAP Digital Bags Social Media Mandate for Narayana Health’s Hospital Units, Spanning Five Regional Clusters

QUICK LINKS