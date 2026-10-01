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Home > World > BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees

BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees

BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees

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Published: October 1, 2026 19:09:09 IST

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BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees

Oct 1 (Reuters) – Advance Agrolife Ltd: * GETS SHOW CAUSE CUM DEMAND NOTICE FOR TOTAL TAX DEMAND OF 32.3 MILLION RUPEES Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 7:09 PM IST
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BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees

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BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees

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BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Advance Agrolife Gets Show Cause Cum Demand Notice For Total Tax Demand Of 32.3 Million Rupees

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