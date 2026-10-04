‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > ‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8220i-love-you-for-eternity8221-millie-bobby-brown-sends-birthday-wishes-to-close-friend-noah-schnapp20261004002605"> <p class="title">“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp</p> <a>

“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

Written By:
Last updated: October 4, 2026 08:54:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

Los Angeles [US], October 4 (ANI): Actor Bryan Cranston has no plans to slow down his work anytime soon. The 70-year-old actor, known for shows such as Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle, said he cannot imagine retiring from acting and writing.

Speaking to PEOPLE while attending ArtPrize, an annual art competition and cultural festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Cranston said he wants to continue working for as long as he can.

You Might Be Interested In

“For an actor living the life that I am very fortunate to have, I have no intention of stopping, and I think life will stop before I will want it to, and that will be great,” Cranston said.

The actor added that retirement is not something he sees himself choosing, saying that acting and writing are a major part of his life.

“It’s like stopping breathing for me. If I stopped acting and writing, what would I do? I’m not one that’s going to sit on the porch, just because I’m of that age,” continues the actor. “Some people cannot wait for retirement, but I wouldn’t know what to do with it.”

Cranston also spoke about how he wants to look back on his life when the time comes. He said he hopes to have lived and worked enough to feel that he has nothing left to give.

“Someone once said, ‘When all is said and done, and it’s time for me to leave the earth, I want to be completely worn out,’ and I think that’s a good way to [go],” adds Cranston. “I want to be absolutely completely worn out, like, I got nothing left.”

“I did everything, I traveled, I experienced life, and I’m tired and I’m just absolutely done,” he further explains. “I want to be able to be proud of the things that I’ve [accomplished].”

Cranston comes from a family with a long connection to acting. His parents, Joseph Louis Cranston and Annalisa “Peggy” Cranston, were actors, and he is part of a family that has four generations of actors. His daughter, Taylor Dearden, has also earned praise for her role as Dr. Melissa “Mel” King in The Pitt.

The actor has played several well-known characters during his career, including Walter White in Breaking Bad and Hal in Malcolm in the Middle. He has also appeared in films such as Trumbo and Argo and worked in theatre in productions including All the Way, Network and All My Sons.

Cranston has also worked as a writer, producer and director. His career has earned him several Emmy and Tony Awards, along with a Laurence Olivier Award and a Golden Globe Award. He has also received nominations for an Academy Award and a British Academy Film Award.

Looking back at how his interest in acting began, Cranston recalled growing up around his actor parents. He said watching them work eventually led him to try performing himself.

“[My siblings and I], we were watching our parents do things like, my dad’s doing a movie here, my mom’s doing a commercial there, and the first play I ever did was in our garage. My brother wrote and directed it, so he was my very first director,” the actor says.

“I think we charged the neighbor kids a nickel to come see it, and that included a glass of punch or something,” he continues with a laugh.

“So once you get that sense of performing, even if it’s a garage production of something, once you do that, it either ignites something, or you never want to do that again,” Cranston adds. “Or sometimes it’s like, ‘Well, that was fun. I’m glad I did it, but I don’t need to do it anymore.’” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 8:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: artprizeBreaking Badbryan-cranstonentertainment newshollywoodmalcolm-middleRetirement

RELATED News

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

‘Animal House’ actress Mary Louise Weller, who played Mandy Pepperidge, dies at 79 after long illness

Jena Malone recalls battling “nerves” during kiss scene with Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Donnie Darko’

Ben Affleck says dating "not a big priority" as he addresses Shakira setup rumours

Glen Powell backs Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’, says film will "stand the test of time"

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 3-WTA 1000, China Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

Rasmussen one hits Yankees to lead Rays to 1-0 ALDS game one win

UPDATE 57-NCAAF Results

Rasmussen one hits Yankees to lead Rays to 1-0 ALDS game one win

LPGA Tour-LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2026 LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei Scores

Rasmussen one hits Yankees to lead Rays to 1-0 ALDS game one win

UPDATE 6-NHL Standings

Islanders rout Devils in home-opener shutout

No. 10 BYU loses star RB LJ Martin in tight win over TCU

‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work
‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work
‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work
‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

QUICK LINKS