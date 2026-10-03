Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/you-are-a-hero-ajay-devgn-hails-indian-pilot-smit-machchhars-bravery-after-flydubai-incident16016020261003224721"> <p class="title">"You are a hero": Ajay Devgn hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar's bravery after flydubai incident</p> <a>

"You are a hero": Ajay Devgn hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar's bravery after flydubai incident

Written By:
Last updated: October 3, 2026 23:06:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Washington DC [US], October 3 (ANI): JA Bayona has emerged at the top of the list at Universal to direct the follow-up to ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, the Spanish filmmaker who directed ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ in 2018 is understood not yet to be in formal talks with Universal about getting back on the island as part of the Jurassic Park franchise.

You Might Be Interested In

However, Bayona has emerged as a frontrunner after Gareth Edwards left the sequel to 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth over ‘creative differences.’ The makers have not announced the cast or the director yet. 

Bayona’s possible return suggests the Hollywood studio may want to work with a director familiar with the Jurassic Park franchise. Rebirth performed well at the box office last year on the strength of performances by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

According to the outlet, Universal has been moving at pace on the sequel and has a script by returning scribe David Koepp. Johansson, Ali and Bailey are expected to return for the next film, contingent on schedules.

The dinosaur island franchise also has continuity in the involvement of Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg and producer Frank Marshall.

Bayona has become accustomed to big-budget Hollywood productions like ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ and ‘The Rings of Power’, the Amazon mega-series for which he directed the first two episodes.

The filmmaker also directed the Oscar-nominated The Impossible in 2012, a real-life story of survival that starred Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland.

And for Netflix, Bayona helmed Society of the Snow, a drama based on the true-life tale of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 11:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainmentfallen-kingdomja-bayonajurassic-worlduniversal studios

RELATED News

Jena Malone recalls battling “nerves” during kiss scene with Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Donnie Darko’

Ben Affleck says dating "not a big priority" as he addresses Shakira setup rumours

Glen Powell backs Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’, says film will "stand the test of time"

Anne Hathaway “vanishes in a plume of smoke” after five back-to-back movie releases

Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 3-Friendlies Summaries

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Israel coach Ben-Shimon focused on tense Ireland encounter and not politics

UPDATE 1-New term gives US Supreme Court's Thomas and Alito more chances to wield power

Israel coach Ben-Shimon focused on tense Ireland encounter and not politics

LATVIA PM KULBERGS: HOPES TO REMAIN PRIME MINISTER AFTER ELECTION

Evans maintains slender WRC title advantage over Rally Italy leader Solberg

Latvia PM's United List ahead in election, exit poll shows

Evans maintains slender WRC title advantage over Rally Italy leader Solberg

UPDATE 2-European Tour-Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Scores

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'
Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'
Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'
Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

QUICK LINKS