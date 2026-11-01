‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

Los Angeles [US], November 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Michael Mann was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday.

According to Variety, the 83-year-old director sustained a minor injury in the incident and is now being treated.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place at around 4 pm at Range LA. Mann reportedly injured himself while trying to put away his firearm when it accidentally went off, Variety said.

Confirming the incident, Mann’s representatives said that the filmmaker had suffered a minor injury and was receiving medical care.

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” his representatives said in a statement, as per the publication.

Mann is known for directing films such as ‘Heat’, ‘Thief’, ‘Manhunter’, ‘Collateral’ and ‘The Insider’. His last directorial venture was the 2023 film ‘Ferrari’, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently working on ‘Heat 2’, a follow-up to his 1995 crime drama ‘Heat’, which starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The original film followed the face-off between a Los Angeles police detective, played by Pacino, and a professional thief, played by De Niro.

Mann has adapted the screenplay for the upcoming film from the novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner in 2022. The upcoming project will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to the original film, exploring the earlier lives of its central characters as well as events that take place after the story of ‘Heat’.

The film is expected to feature actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Adam Driver. (ANI)

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