‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > ‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/anil-kapoor-reflects-on-his-bond-with-late-filmmaker-sanjay-gupta16020261101193630"> <p class="title">Anil Kapoor reflects on his bond with late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta </p> <a>

Anil Kapoor reflects on his bond with late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta 

Written By:
Last updated: November 1, 2026 21:41:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

Los Angeles [US], November 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Michael Mann was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

According to Variety, the 83-year-old director sustained a minor injury in the incident and is now being treated.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place at around 4 pm at Range LA. Mann reportedly injured himself while trying to put away his firearm when it accidentally went off, Variety said. 

Confirming the incident, Mann’s representatives said that the filmmaker had suffered a minor injury and was receiving medical care.

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” his representatives said in a statement, as per the publication.

Mann is known for directing films such as ‘Heat’, ‘Thief’, ‘Manhunter’, ‘Collateral’ and ‘The Insider’. His last directorial venture was the 2023 film ‘Ferrari’, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently working on ‘Heat 2’, a follow-up to his 1995 crime drama ‘Heat’, which starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The original film followed the face-off between a Los Angeles police detective, played by Pacino, and a professional thief, played by De Niro.

Mann has adapted the screenplay for the upcoming film from the novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner in 2022. The upcoming project will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to the original film, exploring the earlier lives of its central characters as well as events that take place after the story of ‘Heat’.

The film is expected to feature actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Adam Driver. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 1, 2026 9:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: filmmaker-injurygun-accidenthollywood newsmedical-caremichael-mannminor injury

RELATED News

Heidi Klum turns into giant bloodied hand for Halloween 2026, leaves fans stunned

'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes

Series 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' to end its long run with Season 20 

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to end with season 20 

Netflix’s ‘Haunted Hotel’ renewed for third season

LATEST NEWS

TRUMP ON CANADA: VERY CLOSE TO HAVING A DEAL

Vacherot overcomes Lehecka to win Swiss Indoors Basel

UPDATE 5-La Liga Summaries

Villanova and Notre Dame U.S. college basketball teams talk about season opening match won by Notre Dame

Iran's IRGC Navy says two tankers 'exploded' after hitting mines in Hormuz

Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut

UPDATE 3-US judge dismisses Trump election lawsuit in Alaska

Villanova and Notre Dame U.S. college basketball teams talk about season opening match won by Notre Dame

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0245 PM EDT on Sunday, November 1

Villanova and Notre Dame U.S. college basketball men's teams talk about season opening match won by Notre Dame

‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself
‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself
‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself
‘Heat’ director Michael Mann hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself

QUICK LINKS