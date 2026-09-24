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Home > Hollywood > ‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel

‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/anne-hathaway-to-campaign-in-supporting-actress-category-for-christopher-nolans-the-odyssey20260922100030"> <p class="title">Anne Hathaway to campaign in supporting actress category for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'</p> <a>

Anne Hathaway to campaign in supporting actress category for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 15:55:12 IST

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‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Robert Pattinson has teased a major change in tone and approach for ‘The Batman: Part II’, describing the upcoming sequel as “a real left turn” from the 2022 film while saying it retains elements of the original’s feel.

Speaking to Collider as cited by The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson said the sequel is “so ambitious” and suggested audiences can expect a different interpretation of the Batman story when the film arrives next year.

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“It’s so ambitious,” he said, adding, “I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another… It’s a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

Pattinson is currently filming ‘The Batman: Part II’, directed by Matt Reeves, and is returning as Bruce Wayne.

The sequel also features a star-studded cast, with Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan joining the franchise.

Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry are also set to star.

Pattinson recently appeared in ‘The Drama’ and ‘The Odyssey’, while ‘Primetime’, in which he portrays ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen, is set to release on Friday.

His final project of the year, ‘Dune: Part Three’, is scheduled for December 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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Tags: batman-sequelbruce-waynematt reevesrobert pattinsonscarlett johanssonsebastian-stan

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‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel

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‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel
‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel
‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel
‘The Batman: Part II’: Robert Pattinson teases “so ambitious” sequel

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