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Home > Hollywood > Horror comedy 'Gremlins 3' release date postponed to 2028

Horror comedy 'Gremlins 3' release date postponed to 2028

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/masterplan-trailer-stanley-tucci-recruits-long-lost-siblings-to-execute-mona-lisa-painting-heist16020260924110943"> <p class="title">'Masterplan' trailer: Stanley Tucci recruits long-lost siblings to execute Mona Lisa painting heist</p> <a>

'Masterplan' trailer: Stanley Tucci recruits long-lost siblings to execute Mona Lisa painting heist

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 12:17:13 IST

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Horror comedy 'Gremlins 3' release date postponed to 2028

Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): The makers of horror-comedy ‘Gremlins 3’ have postponed the release date of the film. The movie is now slated to hit theatres on October 6, 2028. 

Warner Bros. announced the new release date of the movie on its Instagram handle on Wednesday. It was slated to release next year on November 19, 2027. It also shared a video offering a glimpse into Gremlin. 

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A post shared by Warner Bros. (@warnerbros)

According to Variety, David Zaslav, the CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, first revealed the project during an investor call in 2025. Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer alongside Maiden Voyage’s Eleanor Columbus. 

‘Harry Potter’ filmmaker Chris Columbus is set to produce and direct. Hannah Marks is writing the script from an original draft by Chris Columbus, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

The film is produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario under the banner of Amblin Entertainment alongside Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures. The official title, plot details and casting have not been disclosed.

Joe Dante’s original 1984 “Gremlins,” which played a role in creating the PG-13 film rating, was a horror comedy following a young boy named Billy who receives a cute, furry yet mysterious creature called a Mogwai. The two become fast friends, but Billy’s new pet comes with two strict rules: Never get the Mogwai wet and never feed it after midnight. Of course, those regulations are broken. The gremlin then multiplies and creates chaos in Billy’s small town during the holiday season, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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Tags: entertainmentgremlins-3horror comedypostponementrelease dateWarner Bros

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Horror comedy 'Gremlins 3' release date postponed to 2028
Horror comedy 'Gremlins 3' release date postponed to 2028
Horror comedy 'Gremlins 3' release date postponed to 2028
Horror comedy 'Gremlins 3' release date postponed to 2028

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