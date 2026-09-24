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Home > Hollywood > "I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts

"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 15:19:12 IST

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"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts

Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): Actor Sean Gunn has proclaimed himself “retired” from doing the on-set motion capture for the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character Rocket Raccoon, reported Variety. 

According to the outlet, the actor explained that he feels he’s aged out of standing in for the Marvel character due to the physical demands of contorting himself into the shape of the small animal. 

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“Since I’ve turned 50 a couple of years ago, I am retired from playing Rocket. Not that they’ve called. But if they did, I don’t think that I could do the motion reference anymore for Rocket. I think I’m too old,” said Sean Gunn in a recent episode of The Brandon Davis Show, as quoted by Variety. 

The actor further explained that he will not be able to play the character because of his feet rather than his knees. 

“Everyone thinks it’s my knees, but it’s really my feet and my ankles. I’m in a catcher’s crouch, and I’m pivoting a lot on my points of contact with the ground. I’m doing a lot of pivoting in my ankles and feet. And over the years, I think it had a little bit of an effect on my physiology. It hurts after a while,” said Gunn, as quoted by Variety. 

According to the outlet, while Bradley Cooper famously voiced the character, it was Gunn who performed the aforementioned on-set motion capture for the animated raccoon. Gunn did this for the character in all three of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies, the first of which premiered in 2014.

The sequel, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ followed in 2017 and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premiered in 2023.

On-screen, Gunn also played the Marvel character Kraglin Obfonteri in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 3:19 PM IST
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"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts

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"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts

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"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts
"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts
"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts
"I am retired": Sean Gunn on playing Rocket Raccoon in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' future parts

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