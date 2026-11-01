“Never called you, you call me”: Bill Maher hits back at Trump over 1318-word post

Los Angeles [US], November 1 (ANI): Comedian Bill Maher has responded to US President Donald Trump’s lengthy social media post in which he called him a “complete and total loser”, taking a dig at the President while sharing his side of the story about their dinner at the White House.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during Friday’s episode of his show ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’, the comedian addressed several claims made by Trump in his 1,318-word post on Truth Social. He also joked about the President’s remarks and spoke about how their conversations had been different in person.

Maher began by referring to the White House dinner and a recent comment by former US President Barack Obama, who compared Trump’s White House to a Cheesecake Factory opened by Saddam Hussein.

Taking a dig at Trump, Maher said, “And the Republicans all said, ‘Leave the Cheesecake Factory out of this!’ Well, I mean, I should know. I just had dinner there. I hear it went well. What have you heard?”

He then brought up Trump’s lengthy post, saying, “Now, did you see the 1,300-word Tweet he sent out? Longest ever. Kind of a flex.”

Maher also joked about the difference between dining at the White House and a regular restaurant, saying, “dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory. After you leave, they review you.”

Reacting to Trump’s criticism, the comedian added, “He went off on me like Kelly Clarkson in a toy store.”

Maher later read out parts of Trump’s post during the show and responded to some of the allegations. He said that the purpose of their dinners was to have conversations, disagree and listen to each other, rather than turn their differences into personal attacks.

“Look, I don’t want it to be this way. The whole point of having these dinners was talk, disagree, but listen, which he does in person, but don’t hate each other. And then I go back to my job here and then the heartaches begin,” he said.

One of the claims Maher addressed was Trump’s statement that he did not support taking nuclear weapons away from Iran. The comedian said the President had misunderstood his position and played clips from his show to support his response.

Maher also denied Trump’s claim that he frequently called him. Reading that part of the post, he said, “Page two, he talks about how I call him incessantly. I’ve never called you, you call me. I’d be afraid to call you. You’re the president. I think you’re too busy. Well, plainly not.”

The comedian also reacted to Trump’s reference to him as a “major POTHEAD”. Taking the remark in a humorous way, Maher said, “Well, I guess the cat’s out of the bag now. Boy, that explains a lot. I thought I was just happy.”

Trump had also mentioned that Maher was carrying alcohol while walking through the White House during their dinner. Maher read out the President’s comments, including his final remark that he thought the meeting had gone well.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also spoke about Maher’s friendship with producer Chuck LaBella and claimed that LaBella and musician Kid Rock had repeatedly contacted him about arranging a meeting with the comedian, The Hollywood Reporter said.

According to Trump, their first dinner took place in March 2025 after the requests from the two. The President also took aim at Maher’s HBO show and its ratings.

Maher and Trump had previously met for dinner at the White House, with Kid Rock also present. The comedian’s latest remarks came after Trump’s lengthy post brought their meeting back into the spotlight. (ANI)

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