A$AP Rocky regrets revealing Rihanna is working on new music, says ‘It was hell’

Washington DC [US], October 20 (ANI): Rapper A$AP Rocky has admitted that he regretted revealing that his partner, singer Rihanna, is working on new music for her much-awaited album, marking her first full-length release since 2016’s ‘Anti’, according to E! News.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a video posted on Instagram, A$AP Rocky described the aftermath of his revelation as difficult and admitted that he should not have shared the information publicly.

“It was hell,” he said. “Yeah, I shouldn’t have done that.”

The 38-year-old rapper, who shares three children, RZA, 4, Riot, 3, and Rocki, 13 months, with Rihanna, also made it clear that he did not want to discuss her musical plans any further.

“I wanna mind my business,” he said with a laugh.

A$AP Rocky had first revealed that Rihanna was working on new music in August during an appearance on ‘The Jason Lee Show’. The singer’s next album, informally referred to by fans as ‘R9’, has been highly anticipated since the release of ‘Anti’ in 2016, as per the outlet.

“She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe. Like, bro, she working. She cooking, no funny s–t,” he said during the interview, before acknowledging that the revelation could get him into trouble.

“Damn, I’ma get in trouble for this,” he added.

While fans welcomed the update about Rihanna’s music, the rapper’s latest comments suggest that he would prefer to leave further announcements about her work to the singer herself, according to E! News.

Rihanna, however, has also offered glimpses into her musical plans. During an October 6 TikTok Live stream for her Fenty Beauty brand, she revealed that she had continued working on music and had a substantial collection of unreleased songs.

“If there are 10 products in a vault,” she said, “then I have at least 17 vaults.”

The singer had also hinted at her return to the studio in an Instagram video in February, telling her team, “I have to go to the studio after this. And I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio.”

Despite fans’ anticipation for her next album, Rihanna has previously explained that she wants her new music to reflect her personal and artistic growth.

In a 2025 interview, she discussed rejecting material that did not align with her evolving identity as an artist.

“I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right,’” she said. “It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour,” according to E! News.

She further explained why she had taken time to ensure that her next musical project would meet her expectations.

“After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears,” Rihanna said. “It has to count. It has to matter.”

Rihanna’s last studio album, ‘Anti’, was released in 2016 and featured songs such as ‘Work’, ‘Needed Me’ and ‘Love on the Brain’. While the singer has yet to announce a release date for her next album, her recent comments and A$AP Rocky’s revelation have renewed anticipation among fans for new music, according to E! News. (ANI)

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