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Home > Hollywood > Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ dramedy set to return for limited series

Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ dramedy set to return for limited series

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216the-x-files8217-returns-ryan-coogler8217s-reboot-to-feature-new-fbi-agents20261014140507"> <p class="title">‘The X-Files’ returns! Ryan Coogler’s reboot to feature new FBI agents</p> <a>

‘The X-Files’ returns! Ryan Coogler’s reboot to feature new FBI agents

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Last updated: October 14, 2026 15:34:14 IST

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Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ dramedy set to return for limited series

Los Angeles [US], October 14 (ANI): Writer-filmmaker Lena Dunham’s popular and controversial dramedy ‘Girls’ has received a greenlight from HBO, returning for a limited, five-episode run. 

According to Variety, the production for the series will commence in 2027, a decade after the Season 6 finale. 

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‘Girls’ ran on HBO from 2012 to 2017. 

 
 
 
 
 
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With Dunham as the creator, showrunner, and lead star, the original show follows a group of friends through the misery and dysfunction of their 20s in New York City. All four core cast members are returning for the revival, including Dunham as Hannah Horvath, Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro. 

Additionally, Andrew Rannells reprises the role of Elijah Krantz.

Likewise, Judd Apatow will also return as executive producer on behalf of Apatow Productions alongside Dunham, Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen of Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner. 

Williams, Kirke, Mamet and Rannells serve as co-executive producers. 

“We always said we would only return to ‘Girls’ if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking, it’s pretty hard to get them to stop… It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…” Dunham said in a statement, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 3:34 PM IST
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Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ dramedy set to return for limited series
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Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ dramedy set to return for limited series
Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ dramedy set to return for limited series

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