Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Simone Ashley brought South Indian craftsmanship to the global spotlight at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17, stepping onto the green carpet in a custom golden Kanjeevaram lehenga created by Swadesh and Manish Malhotra.

Woven over 700 to 750 hours by master weaver Rajesh Sha, the ensemble celebrated Tamil textile heritage through a contemporary couture silhouette.

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Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Ashley’s look combined the richness of traditional Indian handloom with elaborate jewellery-inspired detailing.

Crafted from pure mulberry silk Kanjeevaram fabric with real gold zari tissue, the lehenga was produced under Reliance Foundation’s Swadesh craft initiative.

The outfit’s intricate borders featured traditional rekku, or feather, motifs inspired by the geometric patterns found in historic South Indian temple carvings. The detailing brought an architectural dimension to the ensemble, connecting its contemporary presentation with the region’s traditional artistic heritage.

One of the most distinctive elements of the outfit was its halter-neck blouse. Instead of relying on conventional heavy necklaces, Manish Malhotra transformed the bodice into a statement jewellery piece through intricate floral zardozi embroidery.

The embellishments drew inspiration from vintage kundan and polki jewellery settings, with emerald, ruby, amethyst and tourmaline-coloured stones adding depth to the golden surface.

The dramatic detailing continued at the back. Cascading strands of pearls and kundan-set stones formed a waterfall-like arrangement across Ashley’s lower back, while matching beaded fringe along the blouse hem completed the design.

Moving away from the voluminous construction often associated with traditional lehengas, the ensemble featured a sleek, hip-skimming column skirt that flared gently towards the hem. The streamlined silhouette allowed the gold zari fabric and gemstone embellishments to remain the focal points.

The styling also brought together two distinct Indian weaving traditions. Although a cape had originally been planned, Ashley instead wore a luminous Banarasi tissue dupatta draped low across the crooks of her elbows.

The choice introduced North Indian textile craftsmanship while keeping the elaborate back detailing visible.

Ashley completed the look with understated beauty styling that allowed the gold ensemble to take centre stage.

Hairstylist Rio Sreedharan kept her dark hair sleek and centre-parted, letting it cascade over her shoulders and frame the halter neckline. Makeup artist Lake Sanu opted for warm bronze skin, softly smoked eyes and a satin berry-nude lip.

With its 750-hour weaving process, temple-inspired motifs and jewellery-like embroidery, Ashley’s Earthshot Prize appearance placed Indian craftsmanship at the centre of an international fashion moment.

The ensemble brought together the textile traditions of Tamil Nadu and Banaras in a contemporary interpretation of Indian occasion wear. (ANI)

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