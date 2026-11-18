Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): The heads of the Venice and Berlin film festivals, as well as actors such as Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton, along with other prominent Hollywood celebrities, have rallied to the defence of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi after he was sentenced to five years in prison by a Tehran Revolutionary Court in Iran, reported Variety.

Directors like Michael Moore, Barry Jenkins and Alex Gibney are among a host of prominent film players who have rallied to the defence of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi.

A statement shared with Variety, so far signed by 200 individuals or institutions, states that they are “deeply concerned” by reports of the new prison sentence of five years and one month issued by the Tehran Revolutionary Court against Panahi, as well as the confiscation of his assets, the freezing of his bank accounts, a two-year travel ban and a two-year social media ban.

It notes that in December, Iran issued a sentence against Panahi of one year in prison and a two-year ban on leaving the country. It adds that in March, Panahi “courageously decided to return to Iran, aware of the risks but having always spoken of his deep love for his country, and for his desire to stay and work there,” as quoted by Variety.

Other filmmakers to add their names to the latest statement of protest include Kleber Mendonça Filho, Laura Poitras, Rithy Panh, Lucrecia Martel, Liz Garbus, Asif Kapadia, Jacques Audiard, Olivier Assayas, Roger Ross Williams, Catherine Breillat, Dominik Moll and Abigail Disney, as well as actor-writer-director Arthur Harari, reported Variety.

“We stand in solidarity with Panahi and all Iranians facing persecution for their work at the hands of their own government. We call on the Tehran Revolutionary Court to rescind all actions to penalise and imprison Panahi and to abide by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which the Iranian government is a signatory,” read the statement as quoted by Variety.

It further read, “In this exceptionally heightened moment of conflict and political tension, such artists as Mr Panahi, who create understanding within and across borders, are of utmost importance. The international creative community stands together here to bear witness and to protect freedom of artistic expression everywhere.”

Panahi’s critically acclaimed works include ‘The White Balloon’, winner of Cannes’ Caméra d’Or, ‘The Circle’, winner of Venice’s Golden Lion, ‘Offside’, winner of Berlin’s Silver Bear, ‘Taxi’, winner of Berlin’s Golden Bear, ‘No Bears’, winner of Venice’s Special Jury Prize, and ‘It Was Just an Accident’, which won Cannes’ Palme d’Or. (ANI)

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