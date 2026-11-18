Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): Socialite, entrepreneur, and advocate Paris Hilton visited Capitol Hill to urge the U.S. House of Representatives to swiftly pass the DEFIANCE Act, a bipartisan bill designed to empower victims of non-consensual AI-generated sexually explicit images by allowing them to sue creators and distributors, according to CBS News.

Hilton joined Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee to press House leaders—including Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan—to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

While the legislation has already cleared the United States Senate unanimously, it has remained stalled in the House.

Highlighting the alarming prevalence of AI-driven harassment, Hilton noted that over 50 million people have been impacted by sexually explicit deepfakes. Research indicates that 83 of the 156 women serving in the 119th Congress have been targeted, while Hilton revealed that she herself has been the subject of more than 100,000 AI-generated explicit media files.

The DEFIANCE Act establishes a federal civil remedy enabling victims to sue for damages, recover profits generated from illicit imagery, and sets a 10-year statute of limitations for filing claims.

Hilton, who had an explicit video leaked by her former boyfriend when she was 19, shared her personal experience of having intimate images circulated without her consent and highlighted the growing threat posed by AI-generated sexually explicit images. She said that more than 100,000 sexually explicit deepfakes of her exist online.

“Ten months ago, I stood here at the Capitol and told the world what it feels like to have your body exposed without your consent, and I asked Congress to do something about it,” Hilton said outside the Capitol, as per the outlet.

“The laws aren’t protecting us. And if this can happen to someone with my resources and my platform, imagine how powerless a young girl might be feeling facing this completely alone,” she added.

The proposed legislation would allow victims to recover profits made from the non-consensual images and establish a 10-year statute of limitations, beginning when the victim discovers the violation or turns 18, whichever comes later.

Highlighting the impact of such images on victims, Lee said that their circulation could have far-reaching consequences on different aspects of their lives.

“Once these images are shared, the damage can be devastating,” Lee said. “Victims can face harassment, threats and lasting harm. Their relationships, educational opportunities and even careers can be affected by fake images that were created entirely without their consent.”

The US Senate passed the legislation by unanimous consent in January. A week later, Hilton visited Capitol Hill to urge House lawmakers to approve it. However, the bill has remained stalled in the lower chamber since then.

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office did not respond to a request for comment on why the legislation has not moved forward.

Ocasio-Cortez questioned the delay, saying the legislation had been awaiting a House floor vote despite receiving bipartisan support in the Senate.

“For 10 months, this critical legislation has sat untouched in the House, just waiting to be put on the floor,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“This bill has now passed unanimously in the Senate, not once but twice, in 2024 as well as earlier this year. And we have to ask, why hasn’t it been brought to the House floor for a vote?” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez also said that advocates of the DEFIANCE Act had been engaging with the White House and expressed optimism about President Donald Trump and his administration’s openness to the proposed legislation, according to CBS News

The DEFIANCE Act builds on the Take It Down Act, championed by US First Lady Melania Trump, which made it a federal crime to post authentic or AI-generated intimate images of a person online without their consent. The law also requires social media companies and other websites to remove such content within 48 hours of receiving a victim’s request.

Ahead of her meetings on Capitol Hill, Hilton said her team had researched the prevalence of sexually explicit deepfake images involving women members of Congress. She described the findings as “shocking but hardly surprising”.

“Of the 156 women serving in the 119th Congress, 83 have sexual deepfakes online right now,” she said, adding that 50 million people had been victimised by explicit deepfakes.

Hilton also directly appealed to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to allow the legislation to come up for a vote, CBS News

“Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, Chairman Jordan: I am speaking directly to you. Will you allow this to continue to happen to your colleagues? How about the women in your district? How about your daughters, your wives or your sisters?” she said.

“You have the power to move this legislation forward,” Hilton added, CBS News (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)