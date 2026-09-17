Andy Cohen reacts to Julia Stiles calling him out on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): Television host Andy Cohen has apologised to actress Julia Stiles after she addressed his earlier comments about her dancing during the season 35 premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars’, according to E! News.

During the recent episode of the dance competition, Stiles referenced comments Cohen had made about the dance routine that helped her character land a place at Juilliard in the 2000 film ‘Save the Last Dance’.

“The quote is imprinted in my brain,” Stiles told her duet partner Ezra Sosa, before the show aired a 2025 clip of Cohen saying, “Can we all just agree that Julia Stiles is not the greatest dancer on the planet?”

Stiles and Sosa then performed a quickstep to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5”. Their performance earned 18 out of 30 points, with judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli each awarding them a score of six.

Following the performance, Hough responded to Cohen’s earlier remark, saying, “Andy Cohen, you can eat it.”

Cohen later addressed the moment during the September 16 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’, where he named himself the show’s “Jackhole of the Day” and apologised to Stiles.

“Julia, I am so sorry,” Cohen said. “I am the last person who should be giving anyone feedback on their dancing.”

Cohen also shared a video of himself dancing badly at a concert, before praising Stiles for her performance.

“Great job, Julia Stiles,” he said. “You killed it tonight. You did amazing. I know you’re going to have a great run. This diva gives all of you permission to flood my inbox with the ten things you hate about me.”

Meanwhile, Stiles’ performance was also significant for another reason. She and Sosa were given permission to dance to Parton’s “9 to 5” just weeks before the singer’s death on August 25.

“It was only a couple weeks before Dolly passed that she approved this song specifically for me,” Stiles explained during the episode. “I’m so honored to be dancing to her music and honoring her legacy, and I want to make her proud,” according to E! News.

Stiles also described her experience on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as “exhilarating”.

“I am a super fan,” Stiles said, referring to Sosa, “and this guy has pulled me out of my shell in, like, the most amazing way.”

Stiles is competing on season 35 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alongside professional dancer Ezra Sosa, according to E! News. (ANI)

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