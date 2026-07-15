Anne Hathaway says husband Adam Shulman inspired her performance in 'The Odyssey'

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway has credited her husband, Adam Shulman, for helping shape her performance as Penelope in ‘The Odyssey’, saying their relationship gave her a deeper understanding of the character’s enduring love and devotion, according to E! News.

Hathaway said her marriage to Shulman inspired her portrayal of Penelope, who waits 20 years for the return of her husband Odysseus, played by Matt Damon.

“I am one of the luckiest people on the planet Earth. I met my soulmate, and we decided to get married and have a family,” Hathaway said.

The 43-year-old actor said both she and Damon drew from their own happy marriages while preparing for their roles.

“We both kind of started playing these characters in this deep love relationship, knowing that it was possible,” she added, referring to Damon’s marriage to Luciana Barroso Damon.

Hathaway, who shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with Shulman, also joked about her pregnancy while attending the premiere. The couple is expecting their third child.

“Cannot be beat. This is a lovely microphone, but I prefer my accessory,” she said while cradling her baby bump, according to E! News.

Appearing on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Hathaway revealed that she and Shulman were surprised to learn they were expecting another child.

“It’s amazing. We knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked,” she joked.

“We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater,” she added with a laugh.

Hathaway and Shulman first met at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008 and married in 2012. Reflecting on their relationship in an earlier interview, Hathaway had said, “I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life.”

The actor also praised Shulman for supporting her during a busy year that saw the release of five films-‘Mother Mary’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘The End of Oak Street’, ‘Verity’ and ‘The Odyssey’, according to E! News.

“He supports me completely. This year in particular was unusual. He and I both know that it’s probably never going to happen like this again,” Hathaway said in an interview with People in April.

“And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met,” she added.

“I’m so lucky that he’s my partner that I spend my life with. If I didn’t know that before this past year, I think I really know it now because with absolutely everything he’s just, he’s on it. He holds it down. I hope that doesn’t sound like I’m bragging, but he’s a dream partner to me,” Hathaway said.

‘The Odyssey’, starring Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. (ANI)

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